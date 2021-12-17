‘The Batman’ is the most anticipated movie of 2022

According to IMDb, the online database movie and television information, the most anticipated movie of next year is The Batman, Warner Bros.’s newest theatrical reboot of the popular character.

Pageviews by the hundreds of millions of people that visit the popular site determined the ranking. The Batman was the number one most visited page of any movie coming out next year.

The Batman, helmed by Dawn of the Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves, stars Robert Pattinson as the legendary dark night detective and will feature The Riddler and The Penguin as the film’s villains. The Riddler has not appeared in a theatrical Batman property since 1995s Batman Forever while the Penguin has remained off the big screen since featuring in 1992s Batman Returns, the last Batman film to be directed by Tim Burton. Paul Dano and Colin Farrel will portray the respective roles. Zoë Kravitz rounds out the cast as Catwoman.

The Batman was originally scheduled to be released this year, but COVID 19 complications resulted in a new release date in 2022. The shift may be fortuitous as, without the stiff competition of the long-awaited Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Batman stands a very good chance of not only holding the title of the most anticipated movie but that of the most successful superhero film as well.

The Batman flies into US theaters on March 4, 2022.