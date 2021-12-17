Revealing any major news surrounding a movie that isn’t Spider-Man: No Way Home on this of all weekends is a risky gambit, one that could backfire and see the exclusive information lost under a tidal wave of web-slinging multiversal madness. Luckily, Matt Reeves’ The Batman also happens to be a hotly-anticipated comic book adaptation.

We are just twelve short weeks away from Robert Pattinson’s debut as the Caped Crusader exploding into theaters, and the full-length trailer that premiered at DC FanDome teased the atmospheric, hard-hitting and brutal exploration of Bruce Wayne and his costumed alter-ego that’s no doubt going to send the fans home happy.

Empire Magazine has been teasing something major related to The Batman all week, and as you can see below, it’s a brand new pair of covers for the next issue that reveal Pattinson and co-star Zoë Kravitz in full costume.

'The Batman' magazine covers reveal Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz 1 of 3

The marketing campaign for The Batman is just starting to move through the gears, with various viral tricks and standees being spotted everywhere you look. Empire will have an in-depth story on a project that suffered more than most due to the effects of the pandemic, but as we get closer to release we’ll be getting all sorts of new goodies emanating from our next visit to Gotham City.