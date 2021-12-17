‘The Batman’ theater display leaves a trail of clues for fans to unravel

The hype-mobile is full steam ahead in anticipation of Robert Pattinson’s turn as the Dark Knight in the forthcoming The Batman.

A new image making the rounds on Twitter showcases the latest marketing piece for the film, slated for release next year, which you can view right here.

Solving the cipher below = “You are el rata alada”= URL: https://t.co/Qsjb1p440i



It’s been a really long time since we’ve seen marketing like this for a CBM. Especially an ARG that requires the fans to get involved. Can’t wait to see what else they have in store 👀 #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/gtIeYzRBly — VENGEANCE🦇 (@Bat_Source) December 16, 2021

@Bat_Source also took the initiative to solve a coded message on the cardboard display, an epic silhouette of the caped crusader against a blood-red sunset with the lettering of the film carved out in it.

The coded message in question, according to the user, translates to “You are el rata alada” and even has an accompanying website, which appears to be a promotional site for the movie. The mysterious website looks like a text-based computer operating system with a flashing green question mark in brackets. Surely, it is one of the enigmas by the villain The Riddler, who Paul Dano will portray in the upcoming film.

As we discussed in a previous article, The Batman is actually the most highly anticipated movie of 2022, according to IMDB.

With a star-studded cast that includes the likes of Colin Farrel as Penguin and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, it’s no wonder fans are hyped for The Batman, headed to theatrical release on March 4, 2022.