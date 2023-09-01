‘The Batman – Part II’ villain rumors could clarify the existence of a DC movie everybody’s expecting to happen but hasn’t been confirmed

It might be on the cards, and we could be getting an answer.

All we really know about The Batman – Part II is that it’s happening, the sequel is set to hit theaters in October of 2025, it won’t be connected to James Gunn’s incoming DCU reboot, and all of the major players who survived the first installment will be back.

Beyond that it’s all just rumor and speculation, but the latest rumblings regarding the prospective villain could open the doors to confirmation that another long-expected comic book adaptation everybody wants and needs to happen could be moved closer to becoming a reality.

Image via DC Studios

Horror maestro Mike Flanagan has made no bones about the fact he’d love to take a shot at bringing Clayface to the big screen, something he’s been saying for years. Every now and again, whispers emerge that it’s on the cards and surreptitiously being worked on behind the scenes, only for the filmmaker to appear with a bucket of cold water.

While it’s tenuous at best, if Clayface really is on deck to be the big bad of The Batman – Part II, then it’s not outside the realms of possibility that the fan favorite villain could end up with a standalone spin-off boasting Flanagan at the helm.

Of course, that gets thrown out of the window if he winds up dead by the time the credits come up, but Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne hasn’t engaged in the dark arts of straight-up murder as of yet, so it might just be worth keeping an eye on once pre-production begins to ramp up on the latest chapter of Reeves’ offshoot universe.