While recently promoting his new film The Batman, producer Dylan Clark gave an update on the production status of the Gears of War film adaptation, and he promised that an announcement is coming “very soon.”

“I’m glad that you’re interested in it. It’s something that’s been a passion of mine for a very long time. I think very soon there will be an announcement.” of mine for a very long time. I think very soon there will be an announcement,” Clark said in a chat with The Digital Fix, giving fans a much-needed update.

It sure has been a while since we heard anything about the live-action adaptation of the military franchise. Whispers of this movie originated all the way back in 2007 when New Line Cinema bought its rights from Microsoft. Since then, the project has been in the works on and off, much like many other video game adaptations that get stuck in development hell.

But if Halo is finally seeing the light of day on Paramount Plus, especially in today’s market where such adaptations are finally getting the recognition they deserve, who’s to say that legendary war hero Marcus Phoenix and his squad can’t receive the same treatment?

Besides, Gears of War has always been geared towards a cinematic take on the third-person shooter formula, so a movie adaptation is basically money in your pocket… or Universal’s pocket, in this case.

Fortunately, we’ll soon hear more about the company’s plans if Clark is to be believed.