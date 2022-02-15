We still have more than a month until the premiere of Halo on Paramount Plus, but it seems the company is confident about the adaptation’s success as they’ve just renewed the series for a second season.

Halo is one of the most hotly anticipated TV shows on the horizon, bringing the story of Master Chief to live-action more than twenty years after the popular game first launched on XBOX. Over the past two decades, Halo has grown to be one of the most popular first-person shooters in gaming history, not to mention one of the highest-grossing media franchises of all time.

Suit up, Spartans. The wait is almost over. #HaloTheSeries premieres March 24 exclusively on @ParamountPlus with a second season already ordered. pic.twitter.com/xWPP3wOJfE — Halo on Paramount+ (@HaloTheSeries) February 15, 2022

With all that in mind, you can only imagine the amount of money riding on the success of this upcoming live-action adaptation, which has already gone through development hell by changing showrunners and directors multiple times.

Paramount is still feeling optimistic about the show’s prospects or else they wouldn’t have greenlit another season a month before the series premieres on their streaming platform. Tanya Giles, Paramount Plus’ chief

“Halo is an expansive, world-building opportunity for Paramount+, and we’re thrilled to give fans a second season to look forward to before we launch the series next month. Halo will deliver a thrill-ride for fans of the game and non-gamers alike, as it ties together stunning visuals with a deeper look at the personal stories behind these iconic characters, all set within an epic battle for the future of humanity.”

It’s still unclear who will helm the series from here on out, now that Kyle Killen and Steven Kane have both retired, but they can hopefully manage a seamless transition for the second season.

Halo is set for release on Mar. 24.