Andy Serkis has been everywhere you look these days, with the actor and filmmaker hitting the promotional trail hard for his smash hit superhero sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which is poised for another huge weekend at the box office after opening in many major international territories this past Friday.

Despite giving countless interviews over the last month, the 57 year-old has been sworn to secrecy when it comes to The Batman, admitting that he’s been forbidden from talking about it by close friend and regular collaborator Matt Reeves, and presumably Warner Bros. as well.

The latest trailer for the Dark Knight’s upcoming reboot dropped at yesterday’s DC FanDome event, and it finally revealed the first look at Serkis as Bruce Wayne’s loyal butler and confidant Alfred Pennyworth, which you can see below.

The Batman Reveals First Look At Andy Serkis As Alfred 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

While it doesn’t give us a lot to go on, Serkis’ mere presence could hint that we’ll be getting a much more hands-on and capable Alfred than we’ve seen from Michael Gough, Michael Caine and Jeremy Irons, with the latter’s physicality having always been one of his performative trademarks. Then again, maybe Reeves just thought he was the right man for the job, so hopefully the next trailer for The Batman tells us more about how he fits into the story.