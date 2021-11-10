The Battle Of Helm’s Deep Stunningly Recreated In Lego Wows The Internet

The internet is going crazy over a meticulous Lego recreation of The Battle of Helm’s Deep from Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers.

In the image, we see the iconic reinforced wall and tower, covered in orc-laden ladders, that served as the centerpiece for the scene. In addition, large hoards of orcs also populate the area just outside the wall in the stunning recreation of Peter Jackson’s masterful scene.

Lego enthusiasts were practically watering at the mouth at the site. As one Reddit user put it: “This represents my entire annual income in minifig form.”

Another user quipped the diorama probably cost more than the film scene itself.

Another user spotted the Flickr folder where you can see the scene from different angles.

For one fan, the diorama reignited memories of recreating the scene in his room with Legos upon seeing The Two Towers.

And if you need even more Lord of the Rings in your life, you might be comforted in knowing that there is a forthcoming Amazon Prime Video TV series in the works. The show is even being touted a the most expensive television show ever and a prequel that takes place 1,000 years prior to Frodo Baggins’ journey across Middle Earth.

We’re excited for the show, which will include fan-favorite characters like Galadriel, Elrond, and Sauron, as well as more obscure ones from J.R.R. Tolkien’s works, but we frankly think its probably a good thing no one is trying to outdo Peter Jackson’s original Lord of the Rings trilogy in terms of story — the films are timeless.