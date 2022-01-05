The Beatles’ iconic final concert will soon be playing on the big screen in The Beatles: Get Back-The Rooftop Concert. The 60-minute feature will play in IMAX theaters on the concert’s 53rd anniversary, featuring a new Filmmaker Q&A with The Beatles: Get Back director Peter Jackson.

The band’s final recording sessions and concert were originally recorded by director Michael Lindsay-Hogg in anticipation of the performance. Playing on the roof of their label Apple Corps’ headquarters in London’s Savile Row on January 30, 1969, the quartet debuted new music written just days before.

The concert is already featured in Jackson’s new documentary, The Beatles: Get Back, which released in November on Disney Plus. The weeks of songwriting ahead of the performance were all captured on film, and IMAX has partnered with Disney to further enhance the recent docuseries’ remastered footage, optimizing the archived film for IMAX image and sound quality using IMAX DMR® (Digital Remastering) technology.

The Lord of the Rings trilogy director oversaw the edit of archival footage in New Zealand over the course of two years, piecing together 56 hours of restored footage and 150 hours of unheard audio from the January 1969 recording sessions at the band’s label headquarters. Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Yoko Ono Lennon, and Olivia Harrison are among the series’ producers.

The Beatles: Get Back-The Rooftop Concert will premier in IMAX theaters on Jan. 30 and will see a global theatrical release from Feb. 11 to 13, while The Beatles: Get Back will release on Blu-ray and DVD in the U.S. on Feb. 8. The Beatles: Get Back is currently streaming on Disney Plus.