Watch: First Clip From Peter Jackson’s Beatles Documentary Debuts

As Disney Plus Day kicks off, the streaming platform released a debut clip from Peter Jackson’s upcoming documentary series The Beatles: Get Back. The clip, pulled from the final edit, features the quartet workshopping “I’ve Got A Feeling” in the studio as cameras rolled.

The documentary was pieced together from 56 hours of restored footage and 150 hours of unheard audio from the quartet’s January 1969 recording session at their label Apple’s London headquarters. The docuseries follows the drama and creative process of the group as John, Paul, George, and Ringo attempt to write 14 new songs ahead of their first performance in two years.

The footage is important historically as well. The session culminates in the group’s last live performance—the iconic rooftop concert atop London’s Savile Row. Filming was directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg in 1969 for a televised special but has not been touched since.

Jackson, best known for The Lord of the Rings trilogy, oversaw the new edit in New Zealand over the past two years. Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Yoko Ono Lennon, Olivia Harrison are among the producers. In a sneak peek released last year, Jackson previewed some of the songs Beatles’ fans can look forward to hearing, with selections from Abbey Road and Let It Be.

The Beatles: Get Back premiers in three parts on Disney Plus on Nov. 25. And Disney Plus Day continues with more announcements from Lucasfilm, Marvel, Pixar and other major studios.