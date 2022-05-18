The Belchers are here: stars arrive at the premiere of ‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie’

The Belchers are back at it again, taking to the red carpet for the premiere of one of the most anticipated animated films of the year, The Bob’s Burgers Movie.

Hollywood today played host to the first screening of the movie which is set to arrive in theaters next week, and all of the stars came out to play.

20th Century Studios shared a collection of images from the premiere with stars of the film H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, and Larry Murphy, alongside series creator Loren Bouchard and other team members featured in the film.

Let’s get this PATTY started! Join us at the World Premiere of #BobsBurgersMovie! Follow along for a 🔥 SIZZLIN’ 🔥 good time on the red carpet. pic.twitter.com/XY8azMjlzQ — 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) May 18, 2022

Of course, there were also cutouts of Bob, Linda, Tina, Gene, Louise, and Teddy to greet the stars and fans on the red carpet.

Yesterday the first full clip from the film was shared, giving fans a glimpse at the story. During the film, Bob and Linda are trying to keep the business afloat all while a gigantic sinkhole forms in front of the restaurant. Fortunately, Louise, Gene, and Tina are on the case.

Fans have been waiting a long time for The Bob’s Burgers Movie. A film set in the universe of the show was first announced back in 2017 with plans for a 2020 release, but due to COVID and other production delays its release was moved back drastically.

There’s no more fear of delay though, as the premiere is complete and the movie is set to arrive in theaters on May 27.