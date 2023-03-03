Theodor Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss, was a prolific author and cartoonist, penning more than 60 books during his career. It’s not an exaggeration to say his whimsical books are responsible for helping generations of children achieve literacy, and decades after they were written, his stories are still enjoyed by readers of all ages.

In addition to his extensive catalogue of written works, Seuss has a rather large filmography as well. Many of his most popular stories have been adapted into animated and live-action films and television specials, introducing Seuss’ works to more audiences worldwide.

In honor of Dr. Seuss’ birthday, here are 10 of the author’s best movies (and specials) available for streaming.

10. The Grinch (2018)

The 2018 retelling of the classic Christmas story is officially the highest grossing Christmas film of all time, so maybe it’s time to see it for yourself. This adaptation stars Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular Grinch, and like his predecessors, he’s just as set on ruining Christmas for the holiday-loving people of Whoville. There’s a lot to love here: beautifully animated scenes, a great soundtrack featuring Tyler the Creator and Danny Elfman, and a star-studded cast, including Pharrell Williams, Rashida Jones, and Kenan Thompson. You can rent The Grinch on multiple streaming platforms, including YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV.

9. The Lorax (2012)

The Lorax takes place in Thneed-ville, a city where everything is artificial, even the trees. When his crush Audrey expresses a desire to see a real tree, a young boy named Ted decides he’s going to fulfill her wish. On his journey, Ted encounters the Once-ler (a name you might be familiar with if you were unfortunately active on Tumblr circa 2012), who recounts his time as a young businessman and how he decimated the local Truffula Tree population, forcing the forest’s guardian, the Lorax, to abandon the area. Ted decides his new goal is to undo the destruction, but fighting the forces of capitalism turns out to be more difficult than he anticipated. Even if you’ve read the book, The Lorax is a fun watch. You can stream it for free on Amazon Prime Video.

8. How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Yes, we have another Grinch film on this list (and it won’t be the last), but for good reason: How the Grinch Stole Christmas is unironically one of Jim Carrey’s best performances. Outfitted in what can only be described as a horrifying green fur-suit, Carrey’s Grinch is hilarious, a little creepy, and surprisingly vulnerable. You can’t help but root for the Grinch in this film and hope his heart will grow two sizes so he can enjoy the Christmas he deserves. If you watch this adaptation, you can also see a young Taylor Momsen, better known as Gossip Girl‘s Jenny Humphrey and the lead singer of The Pretty Reckless. You can watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas on HBO Max, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video.

7. The Hoober-Bloob Highway (1975)

The Hoober-Bloob Highway is one of the few Dr. Seuss films not based on a book. This original animated musical first aired as a television special on CBS and is entirely written by Seuss (with music from composer Dean Elliott). Mr. Hoober-Bloob sends newborn children down a galactic highway to their new lives on Earth, but not before he gives them the chance to decide for themselves if a life on Earth is what they want. He helpfully explains the problems they’ll face as well as the joys they’ll experience. It’s a quirky film with a cute message; if you ever wanted to microdose Pixar’s Soul, this is the film for you (bonus points if you read Oh, The Places You’ll Go after). You can catch The Hoober-Bloob Highway for free on YouTube.

6. Horton Hears a Who! (2008)

Another addition to the Jim Carrey/Dr. Seuss cinematic universe, this time the actor plays the eponymous Horton, a friendly elephant who discovers a small dust speck that houses a big world. In order to protect the Whos, the people who live on the speck, Horton aims to place the speck on the most secure surface in the jungle — he just has to convince the head of the jungle, a Kangaroo voiced by Carol Burnett, that the Whos are actually real. Horton Hears a Who! has been praised for retaining the spirit of the source material and has an unbelievably stacked voice cast. You can rent it on YouTube, Google Play, and Apple TV.

5. The Lorax (1972)

The 1972 adaptation of The Lorax is almost a word-for-word retelling of the book, but this is nowhere near a bad thing. The Lorax is a powerful story with a strong environmental message and this might be the best way to experience it (not that we don’t appreciate the musical 2012 version). None of the characters in this special are as eccentric as they are in the blockbuster film adaptation but you’ll find them charming just the same. The 1972 version is still just as important in 2023 as when it was released and is worth a watch. Watch The Lorax in full on YouTube for free.

4. The Butter Battle Book (1989)

The Butter Battle Book is not one of Seuss’ most well-known works, in either book or film format, but it’s one of his most controversial. The book (and its faithful 1989 animated adaptation) is about two neighboring countries — the Yooks and the Zooks — living on opposite sides of a stone wall who each hate each other based on the way the other butters their bread. When a Zook patrolman breaks a Yook patrolman’s weapon via slingshot, the Yook patrolman retaliates by returning with a much bigger, more complicated slingshot. This leads to an arms race until both countries attain a weapon of mass destruction that would inevitably lead to their mutual eradication if used. Seuss released this book during the height of the Cold War and a Reagen-era America was not pleased; the book was banned in libraries across the nation and conservative publication heavily criticized its message. If you want to watch the film (directed by Ralph Bakshi, no less), you can stream it for free on YouTube.

3. Horton Hears a Who! (1970)

Like many of Seuss’ most popular works, Horton Hears a Who! has its own animated television special. The 1970 version of the children’s book is a faithful adaptation of the original with new musical numbers written by Seuss (with music by composer Eugene Poddany). Even if you’ve seen the 2008 full-length film, this is a worthwhile watch in its own right and different enough that you’re sure to enjoy the familiar story. Horton has to fight his community’s belief that he has a multitude of mental ailments in order to protect the people of Whoville, who likewise believe their own Dr. Hoovey to be out of his mind for communicating with Horton. You can stream Horton Hears a Who! on Boomerang or for free via YouTube.

2. The Cat in the Hat (1971)

Unlike the 2003 live-action adaptation — which was famously so bad Dr. Seuss’ widow stopped allowing live-action adaptations of her late husband’s work — the 1971 animated Cat in the Hat was a critical success. It’s a simple story; two children left to play at home on a rainy day are visited by the Cat in the Hat, who encourages them to start having fun. The story differs a bit from the book but it’s the better for it; the Cat enlists the children’s help to find his “moss-covered three-handled family gredunza” and shenanigans soon follow. You can watch The Cat in the Hat on YouTube for free or you can rent it on Amazon Prime Video.

1. How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)

Due to the success of other 1960s holiday television specials, Seuss was approached about a possible Grinch adaptation, and the world is better for it as the 1966 animated How the Grinch Stole Christmas is a classic. While we love the other Grinch adaptations, there’s something special about the one that started it all and there’s a sense of nostalgia for those who watched this during their school holiday parties. We can’t imagine a world without “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and with a 100% audience approval score on Rotten Tomatoes, we find all ages will enjoy this endearing holiday special. No matter the season, you can enjoy the grumpy Christmas-hating Grinch year-round with a Peacock subscription.