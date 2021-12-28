The best ‘Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ memes
The Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer is less than a week old, but already fans have come up with a ton of brilliant multiversal memes to celebrate the occasion.
These first few are making fun of characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe who have seemingly contributed to breaking the multiverse wide open.
Sam Raimi is an acclaimed horror director who directed Drag Me To Hell and The Evil Dead who is also directing Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Raimi also directed the three original Spider-Man movies people are making some funny comparisons.
These next reactions are based on the assumption that Marvel is going to go deep with their character pulls, getting characters from Hulk and Fantastic Four. It would be pretty funny if they went that route considering how dated some of those films are.
Fans cannot get enough of all this speculation and cannot wait for the film to come out, as this next reaction suggests.
Fans can’t wait for Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which releases May 2022. Who do you think will show up in the film? How do you think these multiversal shenanigans will end?