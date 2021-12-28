The best ‘Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ memes

The Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer is less than a week old, but already fans have come up with a ton of brilliant multiversal memes to celebrate the occasion.

These first few are making fun of characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe who have seemingly contributed to breaking the multiverse wide open.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) pic.twitter.com/5UB6JruNrM — Doctor Strange 2 Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) December 27, 2021

can't wait for multiverse of madness pic.twitter.com/QtrFJa453A — liana (@astralmaximoff) December 24, 2021

Multiverse of Madness (2022) pic.twitter.com/gF13kySSCD — New Rockstars (@NewRockstars) December 26, 2021

Sam Raimi is an acclaimed horror director who directed Drag Me To Hell and The Evil Dead who is also directing Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Raimi also directed the three original Spider-Man movies people are making some funny comparisons.

When this is Evil Stranges poster for Doctor Strang in the Multiverse of Madness>>>> pic.twitter.com/CstRl5HRfX — I Have No Idea What Im Doing (New Era) (@IHaveNoStrange) December 26, 2021

Sam Raimi when they're test screening Multiverse of Madness and Spider-Man 4 plays pic.twitter.com/ri9BeE9ZIx — felina (@downtownneon) December 25, 2021

Oopsie from raimimemes

These next reactions are based on the assumption that Marvel is going to go deep with their character pulls, getting characters from Hulk and Fantastic Four. It would be pretty funny if they went that route considering how dated some of those films are.

Imagine a “portals” like moment in Multiverse of Madness where all the most nostalgic Marvel heroes are coming through & then one portal opens & Chris Evans walks through & everyone thinks it’s Cap but he says two words…



FLAME ON!🔥



His clothes burns to reveal the F4 suit. pic.twitter.com/sbhNQdJMNF — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) December 26, 2021

when they show up in multiverse of madness >>>>> pic.twitter.com/1yo81cStbr — Neb | 🏳️‍🌈 (@NebsGoodTakes) December 26, 2021

charles xavier beating up doctor strange in multiverse of madness (real) https://t.co/dBaJUepi9U — jason sudilfkis (@diIfmcavoy) December 23, 2021

MCU Stans when they see Marvel characters from the 2000s Marvel movies before the MCU in Multiverse Of Madness asking "Who are they?" pic.twitter.com/BkSeHFh7T0 — The Goat 🐐™ Aka (Tyler Era) (@JustTheGoat216) December 26, 2021

Fans cannot get enough of all this speculation and cannot wait for the film to come out, as this next reaction suggests.

anyways how do i make the next 5 months go faster so we can see multiverse of madness pic.twitter.com/FpWQdjoFqz — ▴ sita▪️ SAW NWH 🕸 (@twilisita) December 28, 2021

Fans can’t wait for Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which releases May 2022. Who do you think will show up in the film? How do you think these multiversal shenanigans will end?