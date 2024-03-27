The 10 best Easter movies for kids

With Easter just a few days away, families worldwide are gearing up for a weekend filled with colorful eggs, delicious chocolates, cherished traditions, and of course, the most heartwarming movies.

While Easter egg hunts and feasts are always a delight, some cinematic magic to the mix rounds it all up quite nicely. Whether you’re cuddled up on the couch, or hosting a movie marathon with your little ones, here are the top Easter movies for kids that promise to sprinkle joy and laughter into your holiday celebrations.

Hop (2011)

What is more fitting for Easter than a movie about the Easter Bunny himself? Hop follows the adventures of E.B., the teenage son of the Easter Bunny, who dreams of becoming a drummer instead of inheriting his father’s role. Along the way, he forms an unlikely friendship with a slacker named Fred, who helps him navigate the human world. Starring James Corden, Margo Robbie, and Daisy Ridley, the film boasts vibrant animation and plenty of Easter magic.

Rise of the Guardians (2012)

While not solely focused on Easter, Rise of the Guardians features a memorable portrayal of the Easter Bunny as one of the Guardians tasked with protecting children from darkness and despair. Join Jack Frost, Santa Claus, the Tooth Fairy, and the Easter Bunny as they team up to defeat the villainous Pitch Black. Packed with action, adventure, and a touch of holiday magic, this film will be a fun watch for audiences of all ages.

Peter Rabbit (2018)

Based on Beatrix Potter’s beloved pet rabbit Peter Piper, Petter Rabbit brings the mischievous rabbit to life in a heartwarming and hilarious adventure. After spending years dominating Mr. McGregor’s vegetable garden, things change when a new person moves and immediately tries to keep them out of the garden. Peter and his three sisters embark on a mission to reclaim the garden. With its charming animation and delightful humor, this film is bound to become an Easter favorite.

The Dog Who Saved Easter (2014)

In this heartwarming family comedy, a loveable dog named Zeus is confronted by three criminals who want to sabotage a doggy daycare during the Easter holiday. Zeus teams up with his canine friends to save the daycare and stop this villainous plot from coming to fruition. With its sweet characters and feel-good storyline, The Dog Who Saved Easter is a delightful addition to any Easter movie lineup.

It’s the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown (1974)

No list of Easter movies is complete without the Peanuts gang. In this classic, Snoopy takes on the role of the Easter Beagle, much to the gang’s amusement. Charlie Brown and his friends eagerly anticipate Easter, hoping for goodies from the Easter Beagle. With its endearing characters and timeless message of friendship, this film is a beloved Easter tradition for many families and is a delightful addition to any Easter celebration.

Ice Age: The Great Egg-Scapade (2016)

Set in the prehistoric world of the Ice Age franchise, this is a delightful film that remains memorable. As the iconic crew faces a series of hilarious mishaps and madcap adventures, they learn valuable lessons about friendship, teamwork, and the true meaning of Easter. Ice Age: The Great Egg-Scapade is a perfect addition to any Easter movie lineup, offering fun for the whole family in a bite-sized adventure.

The Easter Bunny Is Comin’ to Town (1977)

Take a trip down memory lane with this classic stop-motion special from Rankin/Bass Productions. Narrated by the legendary Fred Astaire, The Easter Bunny Is Comin’ to Town tells the origin story of the Easter Bunny and how he brings joy to children around the world. The film follows a friendly mailman named Special Delivery Kluger recounts the story of Sunny the Bunny, a kind-hearted rabbit who overcomes obstacles to spread joy and cheer throughout the land. Along the way, Sunny learns valuable lessons about friendship, courage, and the true meaning of Easter.

Easter Land (2019)

This animated adventure takes viewers on an enchanting journey through a magical world filled with Easter delights. In this whimsical tale, we meet Benny the Easter Bunny who is banished by Bad Clyde to the Land of Holiday Misfit just before the Easter holiday. It is up to Santa Claus and his reindeer to rescue Benny just in time for the festive season. Easter Land is a delightful addition to any Easter movie marathon, sure to be loved by audiences of all ages.

The First Easter Egg (1997)

The First Easter Egg is a heartwarming short film on how the tradition of giving Easter eggs began. The film follows a bunny who searching for an Easter gift for his mother. On the way, he meets a chicken who gives him a beautiful egg. However, the bunny faces several challenges that put the egg at risk on his way home. The First Easter Egg has such a touching storyline and is a timeless tale that celebrates the spirit of Easter and the joy of new beginnings.

Easter Parade (1947)

Easter Parade is a beloved classic musical that transports audiences back to the glamour of old Hollywood. Set against the backdrop of Easter in New York City, the film follows the romantic entanglements of a dance duo played by Judy Garland and Fred Astaire. Filled with dazzling musical numbers, lavish costumes, and iconic performances, Easter Parade is a feast for the senses that captures the magic of the holiday season.