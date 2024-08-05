The 10 best election movies to watch ahead of November 5th

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are preparing to battle it out at the polls on Nov. 5th, and there’s a couple of ways to get into the 2024 election spirit. One of these is by watching movies centered around the high stakes of political campaigns. Think Scandal, but with a much shorter runtime.

Now, to liven things up, you could always keep up with Kamala’s incredible social media presence right now, or all the depictions of Trump on screen. However, there’s nothing quite like the comedic and intense dramas, offering a fascinating glimpse into the world of elections, and the people who navigate them.

Election (1999)

This dark comedy stars Reese Witherspoon as Tracy Flick, an ambitious high school student running for student body president. Matthew Broderick plays Jim McAllister, a teacher who tries to sabotage her campaign. The film is a satirical look at the cutthroat nature of politics and ambition. With its sharp script and standout performances, Election offers a hilarious yet biting critique of political maneuvering at any level.

The Ides of March (2011)

Directed by and starring George Clooney, this political drama also features Ryan Gosling as a young campaign press secretary who gets caught up in the dirty tricks of politics during a presidential primary campaign. The film offers a gritty and realistic portrayal of the moral compromises in political campaigns. Gosling’s character is faced with the harsh realities of political life, and the film raises important questions about loyalty, integrity, and the true cost of winning.

Primary Colors (1998)

Based on the novel by Joe Klein, this film is a thinly veiled fictionalization of Bill Clinton’s first presidential campaign. John Travolta stars as the charismatic governor, while Emma Thompson plays Hillary. The movie explores the complexities and ethical dilemmas of a political campaign. With a strong ensemble cast and a script that blends humor with serious political commentary, Primary Colors remains a relevant exploration of the personal and professional challenges faced by those on the campaign trail.

Wag the Dog (1997)

This satirical film, directed by Barry Levinson, stars Dustin Hoffman and Robert De Niro. It tells the story of a spin doctor and a Hollywood producer who fabricated a war to distract the public from a presidential scandal. The film is a biting commentary on media manipulation and political spin. Wag the Dog showcases how easily public perception can be swayed and serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of media literacy and skepticism in the face of political propaganda.

Starring Robert Redford, this film follows Bill McKay, an idealistic lawyer who runs for the U.S. Senate. As his campaign gains momentum, McKay finds himself compromising his principles. The movie provides a realistic look at the campaign trail and the pressures faced by candidates. The Candidate is particularly notable for its ending, which leaves viewers pondering the true cost of political success and the sacrifices candidates make to achieve it.

All the President’s Men (1976)

Although not directly about an election, this film is essential viewing for its portrayal of the Watergate scandal, which led to President Nixon’s resignation. Starring Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman as journalists Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, the movie highlights the critical role of the press in holding politicians accountable. All the President’s Men is a gripping depiction of investigative journalism and its impact on political transparency and accountability.

Bulworth (1998)

Warren Beatty stars as a disillusioned senator who, after a mental breakdown, begins speaking the truth, regardless of the consequences. The film is a sharp critique of the political system and explores themes of honesty, race, and media. Bulworth uses humor and satire to tackle serious issues, making it both entertaining and thought-provoking. Beatty’s performance is compelling, and the film’s boldness in addressing controversial topics sets it apart.

In the Line of Fire (1993)

This thriller stars Clint Eastwood as a Secret Service agent haunted by his failure to prevent the assassination of President Kennedy. Now, decades later, he must stop a new plot against the current president. John Malkovich plays the sinister would-be assassin. Although not centered on an election, the film’s political backdrop and tense storyline provide a gripping exploration of duty, redemption, and the high stakes of protecting the nation’s leader.

Both versions of this film—starring Frank Sinatra in the original, and Denzel Washington in the remake—tell the story of a former prisoner of war who is brainwashed into becoming an unwitting assassin in a political conspiracy. The film is a chilling examination of power and control. The Manchurian Candidate covers themes of manipulation, paranoia, and the abuse of power, offering a suspenseful and thought-provoking narrative that remains relevant in any political climate.

The War Room (1993)

This documentary provides a behind-the-scenes look at Bill Clinton’s 1992 presidential campaign. Directed by Chris Hegedus and D.A. Pennebaker, it focuses on the campaign’s key strategists, James Carville and George Stephanopoulos. The War Room offers an intimate glimpse into the inner workings of a political campaign and the strategies that lead to electoral success.

