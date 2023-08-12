The 10 best HBO original movies, ranked

HBO is widely revered for its very impressive, original movies. The 50-year old television network has prioritized engaging storylines, and in the last two decades, has gained a reputation for its well-written programs. HBO original movies are in abundance, and cover a plethora of genres.

Backed by stellar ensemble casts, or newcomers, there’s a treat for every kind of viewer. With biographical dramas, comedies, political thrillers, and important stories that need to be told, HBO is still in the art of delivering high stakes original movies. However, of the bulk, these 10 stand out.

10. The Tale (2018)

The Tale follows Jennifer, a successful documentary filmmaker who is forced to face her past traumatic experience. Jennifer receives a message from her mother who had come across a story she wrote at the age of 13. She had written detailing the special relationship she had with her two adult coaches during summer camp. Jennifer is made to confront and acknowledge the true extent of the trauma she experienced. Laura Dern stars as the lead protagonist, and as expected, delivers a masterful performance.

9. Confirmation (2016)

Confirmation is an HBO original movie set in the early 1990s, based on the publicized hearings of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and the sexual harassment allegations made against him by law professor Anita Hill. Wendell Pierce and Kerry Washington star as the real life politicians. The film explores the social and political implications of the accusations and starts up a discussion of race, gender, and the treatment of women in the workplace.

8. Taking Chance (2009)

The film follows Lieutenant Colonel Michael Strobl, played by Kevin Bacon, a Marine officer who volunteers for the duty to escort the body of Lance Corporal Chance Phelps back to his hometown in Wyoming. The Marine officer had been killed in action while serving in Iraq. As Lt. Col. Strobl embarks on his journey, he reflects on the sacrifice of the fallen Marine and the effects of war on both the soldiers and their families.

7. The Wizard of Lies (2017)

The Wizard of Lies is based on the true story of Bernie Madoff, a former stockbroker and investment advisor who planned and executed one of the biggest financial frauds in history. Bernie is a reputable and well-respected Wall Street financier who runs a successful high returns investment firm. It is quickly revealed that the success of the firm relies on a colossal Ponzi scheme. The HBO original movie boasts an ensemble veteran cast, including: Robert De Niro, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Hank Azaria.

6. The Normal Heart (2014)

Set in the 1980s, The Normal Heart explores the early days of the HIV/AIDS crisis in New York. The film follows Ned Weeks, played by Mark Ruffallo, a New York City writer and LGBTQ+ activist. As more and more reports of a strange illness affecting gay men begin to spread, Ned becomes frustrated by the lack of urgency and awareness from the government and media. He then joins forces with Dr. Emma Brookner who is one of the only medical professionals willing to treat those affected by the illness. Matt Bomer, Jim Parsons, Julia Roberts, Alfred Molina, and Taylor Kitsch round out the main cast.

5. Clear History (2013)

Clear History follows the comedic misadventures of Nathan Flomm, a marketing executive who relinquishes his stake in a startup venture called ElectroLight. The company became a huge success after developing an electric car. Fifteen years later, Nathan is living in a rustic house under the alias Rolly DaVore. His simple life is upended when his former business partner arrives on the island and plans to build a mansion. Nathan’s jealousy bubbles over as he goes on a quest to exact revenge against his former business partner.

4. Normal (2003)

Normal is an emotionally driven HBO original movie that portrays the challenging journey of a small-town factory worker and husband named Roy Applewood who struggles with gender dysphoria and understanding his identity. He reveals to his wife his desires to transition into a woman, and adopts the name, Ruth. A remarkable tale about family, love, and support, Tom Wilkinson and Jessica Lange shine as the lead couple.

3. Game Change (2012)

Based on the non-fiction book of the same name, Game Change is a political film that provides a behind-the-scenes look at the 2008 United States Presidential election. The film focuses on the campaign of Senator John McCain as he runs for the presidency against Senator Barack Obama. McCain’s campaign faces various challenges as the election gains momentum. The story takes a turn when McCain selects Sarah Palin, the governor of Alaska as his Vice-Presidential candidate. Julianne Moore as Sarah Palin is a refreshing sight, receiving very positive reviews for her portrayal.

2. Behind the Candelabra (2013)

Behind the Candelabra was directed by Steven Soderbergh and was critically acclaimed upon release. The HBO original movie offered a glimpse into the extravagant and turbulent relationship between famous pianist Liberace and his lover Scott Thorson. As Liberace is charmed by Scott’s youth and good looks, he invites Scott into his luxurious world. Their relationship evolves from mentorship and romance into something more complex, with Scott growing increasingly dependent on Liberace’s wealth and attention. Oscar winners Michael Douglas and Matt Damon portray both figures respectively, with the former earning an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie.

1. Deadwood: The Movie (2019)

Deadwood: The Movie is a continuation of the popular and loved HBO original series Deadwood which aired in 2004. The Timothy Olymphant-led series came to an end in 2006, with a heap of fans dissatisfied with its abrupt cancellation. Over a decade later, a conclusion came with the release of Deadwood: The Movie. The movie is set a decade after the events that occur in the series, and a reunion of familiar characters. Importantly, the solving of unresolved conflicts that had caused tension over the years were finally addressed. Thankfully, a risky 13-year gap between the television show and the movie paid off. Deadwood: The Movie was acclaimed by fans and critics alike, hailed as a worthwhile conclusion to a brilliant story.