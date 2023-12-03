The 7 best horror movies coming to Shudder in December 2023

In today’s world of streaming, Shudder has become a haven for aficionados of the horror genre.

The streamer has created a cinematic world saturated with horror, suspense, and the eerie unknown for its subscribers. Whether it’s brilliant original titles or movies that have found a new home on the platform, Shudder’s extensive horror catalog will keep any fan of the genre thoroughly engaged. This December, a new lineup of horror films will be added to the platform for your viewing pleasure and the following seven titles have already skipped the line to join the must-watch list.

7. Black Christmas (2006)

Written and directed by Glen Morgan, this slasher film is a loose remake of the 1974 Canadian film of the same name. The story is set in the fictional Clement University and revolves around a group of sorority sisters. As the story unfolds, they find themselves targeted by a mysterious killer. They are haunted by a figure that once lived in the building they now inhabit.

While being picked off one by one, the sisters have to survive and stop the killer. Black Christmas stars an ensemble cast, including Katie Cassidy, Michelle Trachtenberg, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Robert Mann, among others. This is one of the best horror movies to watch on Shudder this season. It ties together horror elements with the Christmas holiday and has been available on the service since Dec. 1.

6. Wendigo (2001)

Starring Patricia Clarkson, Jake Weber, and Eric Per Sullivan, Wendigo centers around a family’s trip to upstate New York. Their journey takes a sinister turn when their car collides with a deer and severely injures the animal. Subsequently, the incident sets off a chain of events that leads the family into the eerie realm of the Wendigo. The Wendigo is a sinister entity from Native American folklore that has supernatural abilities. Over the course of the story, tensions escalate while the lines between reality and the mythical are significantly blurred. Wendigo will be available to stream on Shudder from Dec. 11.

5. Barbarians (2021)

This Charles Dorfman-directed horror movie will be available to stream on Shudder from Dec. 25. Barbarians focuses on two couples who go from having dinner, to having their lives turned entirely upside-down. Throughout the film, the tension between both couples is palpable and it gets progressively worse as the story unravels. However, when masked figures show up at their doorstep, they are faced with a much bigger threat. While it is classified as a horror movie, Barbarians is equally thrilling and will keep viewers engaged till the very end. The movie stars Iwan Rheon, Tom Cullen, Catalina Sandino-Moreno, and Ines Spiridonov in lead roles.

4. I Trapped the Devil (2019)

I Trapped the Devil was written, produced, directed, and edited by Josh Lobo. The supernatural horror offering is just as interesting as its title implies. Additionally, it’s noted for its suspenseful atmosphere and exploration of psychological tension. The story follows Matt (played by AJ Bowen) and his wife Karen (Susan Burke). The couple visits Matt’s estranged brother Steve (Scott Poythress) during the Christmas holiday and soon after they arrive at his house, they discover a shocking and disturbing truth – Steve has locked a man in his basement whom he claims to be the Devil. To find out how the rest of the movie unfolds, stream it on Shudder from Dec. 11.

3. Devil’s Pass (2013)

A group of students decide to investigate the Dyatlov Pass Incident by retracing the steps of the ill-fated expedition. They expect to solve the mystery and document their journey as they go. However, things unfortunately go south soon after their journey begins. As they venture into the mountains, they encounter strange occurrences, hostile weather conditions, and eerie phenomena. Undoubtedly, Devil’s Pass will send chills down most viewers’ spines throughout its duration. It is one of the horror movies that will be streaming on Shudder from Dec. 11.

2. It’s a Wonderful Knife (2023)

A slasher film with a comedic twist, It’s a Wonderful Knife is a spin on the classic Christmas tale, It’s a Wonderful Life (1943). The story’s central character Winnie Carruthers (portrayed by Jane Widdop) heroically stopped a killer on Christmas Eve one year prior. However, in the present day, feeling down, she wishes she was never born. Well, that may have been her biggest mistake of the year as her wish comes true. While she finds herself in an alternate universe where she never existed, the killer she had originally stopped before is now free to kill once more. Joel McHale, Justin Long, and Jess McLeod, among others, also star in the movie. It’s a Wonderful Knife is now streaming on Shudder.

1. The Sacrifice Game (2023)

This Christmas-themed Shudder original will be available on the streaming service from Dec. 8. Starring Mena Massoud, Olivia Scott Welch, and Gus Kenworthy, it promises to be a chilling and entertaining watch. In general, Shudder originals have a reputation for being enjoyable, especially to horror enthusiasts. As such, The Sacrifice Game shouldn’t disappoint if it follows that trend. Without giving too much away, the movie is set in a boarding school, takes place around Christmas, and oh, involves ritualistically sacrificing people. Tune in to Shudder on Dec. 8 to find out how one of its newest original horror movies plays out.