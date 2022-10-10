The best horror movies currently on Netflix to get you into spooky season mood

Netflix’s staggering back catalogue of movies doesn’t just feature items like Stranger Things, The Grey Man, and The Sandman. One of the biggest strengths of the streaming platform is its near endless supply of horror movies, from all walks of spooky life.

There’s never a bad time to get your spook on, and we’ve compiled some of the best horror movies available to stream for free on Netflix with a surprising amount of hidden gems on the platform and well-known hits.

Gerald’s Game

A titillating game of S&M goes beyond the realms of normality in this Stephen King adaptation, as modern scream queen Carla Gugino carries the truly mesmerizing horror of Gerald’s Game. Handcuffed to her bed and forced to find a way out, Jessie must delve deep within herself to get the key out of her personal hell. Critically adored and directed by new horror icon Mike Flanagan, it’s a Netflix original film.

The Ritual

After their best friend dies during a service station robbery, they journey deep into the Swedish mountainside to give him his last rites. Similar to Midsommar, The Ritual proves Sweden is absolutely not the place for backpackers to go. The slow burn of the film crescendos into madness in its final 20 minutes and has received strong reviews from audiences. It proves to be an excellent watch for creature feature enthusiasts.

The Open House

If you’re just looking for a schlocky, stupid horror film to pass 90 minutes, then you’ve got a winner in The Open House. Attempting to sell their new house after immediately realizing something is amiss, they’re subjugated to misery as the house just refuses to be sold. With a fittingly spooky tagline of “you can’t lock out what’s already inside,” you’ll be double-checking you’ve locked your doors afterwards.

The Babysitter

The Samara Weaving and Bella Thorne-led demonic slasher flick hones heavily into the silliness during its runtime, as well as having one of the most shocking sequences in any high school horror movie. Knowingly trashy and proud of it, Weaving carries the film just as well as her famed uncle Hugo. Spawning a sequel thanks to its successes, both are available on Netflix.

Hush

Horror is terrifying enough when you’ve got all your senses, but what happens when you lose one of your most crucial? In Stephen King-esque fashion, a deaf writer must defend herself from a home invader in Mike Flanagan’s Hush. One of the auteur’s first projects with Netflix, it’s helped skyrocket him into fame. Very well reviewed, it sits at 93 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, along with its achievement as the highest rated original horror movie for the streaming service.

All of these films are currently available to stream on Netflix.