The 10 best horror movies starring Marvel actors

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has officially kicked off Marvel’s long-awaited Phase Five, but perhaps not in the most explosive way that the MCU initially hoped it would. Nevertheless, the recently released superhero experience is receiving a fair chunk of positive reviews — with many critics and audiences offering praise for Ant-Man star Paul Rudd. But before Rudd was a tiny force to be reckoned with in the realm of Marvel, the 53-year-old actor was dishing it out against horror supervillain Michael Myers in Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers.

Without a doubt, an MCU star making a name for themselves in a separate genre is a huge deal, and it certainly helps to create a popularity boost for the superhero-focused landscape. Believe it or not, Rudd isn’t the only MCU performer that has starred in a horror movie. From blockbuster hits to underground treasures, the horror catalog has been crawling with an abundance of superhero stars. In fact, there have actually been more than you might think, and this list will explore the 10 best horror movies that feature said Marvel actors.

Crimson Peak

Image via Universal Pictures

Directed by renowned horror auteur Guillermo Del Toro, Crimson Peak enlists the divine acting prowess of Tom Hiddleston — famously known in the MCU as Loki. Across the ever-popular Marvel landscape, Hiddleston maintains his stature as the God of Mischief, where he often collides with his brother Thor. But in del Toro’s gothic horror story, Hiddleston arguably plays a more devious and sinister character, with a sleeve full of tricks and a closet full of skeletons. Most Marvel fans might be surprised to learn that the acclaimed actor was once knee-deep in the horror genre, but there’s no denying he found his greatest success in the MCU.

28 Weeks Later

Image via 20th Century Fox

Unlike the majority of films on this list, 28 Weeks Later memorably includes two powerful Marvel actors that are familiar with portraying no-nonsense type of characters. The two actors in question would be Jeremy Renner and Idris Elba, who intelligently teamed up together to face a herd of blood-thirsty zombies in the film. Learning that the two actors starred in a horror movie together is undoubtedly interesting, seeing as their characters in the MCU couldn’t be more opposite — with Renner notably portraying Hawkeye while Elba portrays the ancient deity Heimdall. And yet, their differences in Marvel are put to the side to completely kick ass in the horror world.

Under the Skin

Image via A24

Before Scarlett Johansson fully reached worldwide fame for her performance as Black Widow in the MCU, the accomplished actress wet her whistle in the spooky genre with a knockout performance in Under the Skin. Without sugarcoating it, the mind-bending horror feature is a far stretch from Johansson’s portrayal in Marvel, with the former presenting an otherworldly showcase of aliens, betrayal, and all-around creepiness. And yet, Johansson, as per usual, absolutely shines in the role and establishes her worth as a divine actress that can succeed in every genre.

Us

Image via Universal Pictures

As Jordan Peele’s second outing in his directorial career, Us certainly had big shoes to fill in the aftermath of Get Out. And what better way to add credibility to the horror film than enlisting the acting capabilities of Lupita Nyong’o — who falls in many critics and moviegoers’ list of the finest actresses of this generation. Of course, Nyong’o’s jaw-dropping performance in Peele’s horror venture actually came a year after she made her MCU debut as Nakia in Black Panther. Without a doubt, the 39-year-old gave it her all in each individual performance, which is a true testament to her widespread acclaim and deserved accolades.

Zodiac

Image via Paramount Pictures

The only other horror movie on this list to feature more than one Marvel star would be 2007’s Zodiac — a pulse-pounding retelling of the massive manhunt for the infamous Zodiac Killer. The enthralling film includes two of the biggest stars in the MCU — Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr. Ruffalo, of course, has enjoyed his time in the limelight in the MCU as Bruce Banner while Downey Jr. earned his flowers as billionaire Tony Stark. But before the two brilliant stars made a monumental impact in the world of Marvel, the incomparable duo teamed up to try to track and take down the Zodiac Killer.

The Cabin in the Woods

Image via Lionsgate

The idea of a slasher/parody staple seemed like the perfect concept needed in the horror world — and filmmaker Drew Goddard certainly wasn’t wrong in pulling the finger on that trigger. Of course, it definitely helped the film’s credibility to include a star-studded cast list, which surprisingly featured an acclaimed MCU star. The person in question would be Chris Hemsworth, who notably portrays Thor in the Marvel-verse. Yes, before the Australian actor found noble success as the God of Thunder, Hemsworth found himself caught in a web of slasher madness.

Midsommar

Image via A24

One of the most promising stars in the modern era of Marvel would be Black Widow actress Florence Pugh. Portraying the ever-popular Yelena Belova in the Marvel landscape, Pugh has additionally gotten her toes wet in the horror genre with Ari Aster’s Midsommar. The mind-melting cinematic experience first terrified the horror world back in 2019, just two years before Pugh’s deep dive into the MCU. From the initial jump, it was clear that Pugh was a dominant force with incredible talent, which has often been documented in the majority of her roles.

Get Out

Image via Universal Pictures

Before the brilliance of Us, modern-day horror master Jordan Peele made his unforgettable directorial debut with 2017’s Get Out. Of course, the film’s popularity and legacy were further cemented by the incredible acting display from London-born actor Daniel Kaluuya whose heart-thumping intensity and memorable body language helped the movie skyrocket to mainstream success. Then, just a year later, Kaluuya delivered a knockout performance in Marvel’s Black Panther. The jump from horror to superheroes is a rare thing, but it would be a lie to say that Kaluuya didn’t handle it perfectly and with impressive precision.

The Thing

Image via Universal Pictures

Without a doubt, Kurt Russell is a bonafide Hollywood legend, despite his career understandably slowing down in recent years. However, Russell revitalized his career with a role in the MCU as villain Ego. But long before Russell assumed the aforementioned antagonist role, Russell portrayed the main protagonist in John Carpenter’s The Thing. Flash forward to 40 years later, and The Thing is still heavily regarded as one of the best horror movies of all time. Of course, it would be criminal to not say that Russell’s badassery was the main reason for this accomplishment — and he carried that success with him to the MCU.

The Silence of the Lambs

Image via Orion Pictures

Before Anthony Hopkins made an unforgettable splash in the MCU as Thor’s dad Odin, the outstanding actor made his presence felt in the horror genre when he portrayed the infamous Dr. Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs. Often regarded as one of the best pieces of cinema, the psychological horror flick unequivocally established Hopkins as a household name — which surely aided in his long and illustrious career that saw him eventually reach the MCU. And even though Hopkins’ role as Asgard’s ruler has been relatively limited, there’s no denying that he has made a huge impact — this time in the superhero realm.