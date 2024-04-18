The best movies to watch after Alex Garland’s ‘Civil War’ for more gripping journalistic tales

By exploring the horror of war through the journalists’ lenses, Alex Garland’s Civil War raises essential questions about the profession’s ethics.

It also explores journalism’s inherent contradictions. On the one hand, journalists are the witnesses of the horror of the world, whose willingness to reveal influential people’s secrets fights injustice. At the same time, the rush of getting a scoop and the calling of the spotlight also leads many journalists to put their lives at risk or act unethically. It’s no wonder the profession has been the center of many famous movies, from Netflix’s Scoop to George Clooney’s Good Night, and Good Luck.

Even though there are many movies about journalism, Garland’s Civil War has a methodical approach that makes it stand apart from the crowd. In addition, Civil War offers a tension that keeps you at the border of the seat for its entire runtime. So, if you are looking for the best movies about journalism that come close to offering what Civil War does, here are our top picks.

Nightcrawler

Starring the ever-reliable Jake Gyllenhaal, Nightcrawler explores the work of stringers, freelance photojournalists who try to capture the best images to sell to newspapers and television channels. Willing to make some easy money, Gyllenhaal’s Lou grabs a camera and begins chasing horrific accidents at night.

After all, the bloodiest the content he shoots, the higher the price people are willing to pay. Nightcrawler is a tense thriller that sheds an uncomfortable light on how journalism’s survival in the internet era depends on sensationalism. Nightcrawler shares some of Civil War’s pessimism, making this a great choice to watch after Garland’s movie.

Zodiac

David Fincher’s Zodiac follows the investigation of one of the most famous serial killers in U.S. history. Fincher’s thorough research of the case allowed him to create a disturbing film that’s elevated by brilliant performances by Jake Gyllenhaal, Robert Downey Jr., and Mark Ruffalo. The movie explores how journalists and police investigators had to work together in the Zodiac case, as the killer frequently teased authorities by sending cyphered messages to newspapers. As such, Zodiac is not only one of the best Fincher movies but also a grounded look at the responsibility of journalism in mediatic investigations.

All the President’s Men

All the President’s Men is the OG journalism movie. Released in 1976, the film stars Dustin Hoffman as Carl Bernstein and Robert Redford as Bob Woodward, two journalists who worked for The Washington Post during the Watergate scandal. Bernstein and Redford were the first to denounce the crimes of President Nixon, thanks to the help of a whistleblower known as “Deep Throat.” The movie shows how good journalistic work can change the course of a nation and affect even the mightiest person. It also explores the ethical conundrum of protecting sources while trying to obey the law.

Spotlight

Spotlight is yet another journalistic movie starring Mark Ruffalo, this time as one of the reporters who investigates how the Vatican used its wealth to protect priests who sexually abused children. The subject is disturbing, especially since the movie recreates a real story. Still, Spotlight is an essential movie to understand the difficulties journalists face in taking down powerful institutions, even when there’s plenty of evidence for their crimes. While Spotlight is an investigative thriller that can make your skin crawl sometimes, it has an optimistic view of journalism, contrary to Civil War.

She Said

She Said also looks at journalism with kind eyes, exploring The New York Times’ investigation that helped bring justice to the dozen women sexually abused by famous Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. Spearheaded by reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, respectively played by Zoe Kazan and Carey Mulligan, The New York Times’ coverage of the Weinstein case led to the development of the #MeToo movement as we know it, with reforms hitting Hollywood hard to ensure the safety of women who work in the movie and TV industries.

While She Said flopped at the box office, the movie was deservedly met with critical acclaim. In addition to showing the importance of journalism, the movie also explores how wealthy people hide behind lawyers and use loopholes to get away with the most horrible crimes.

