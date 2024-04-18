Cailee Spaeny holding a camera in Alex Garland's Civil War
Image via A24
Category:
Movies

The best movies to watch after Alex Garland’s ‘Civil War’ for more gripping journalistic tales

Just watched 'Civil War' and want more films about journalism? Here's the best picks.
Marco Vito Oddo
Marco Vito Oddo
|
Published: Apr 18, 2024 04:15 am

By exploring the horror of war through the journalists’ lenses, Alex Garland’s Civil War raises essential questions about the profession’s ethics.

Recommended Videos

It also explores journalism’s inherent contradictions. On the one hand, journalists are the witnesses of the horror of the world, whose willingness to reveal influential people’s secrets fights injustice. At the same time, the rush of getting a scoop and the calling of the spotlight also leads many journalists to put their lives at risk or act unethically. It’s no wonder the profession has been the center of many famous movies, from Netflix’s Scoop to George Clooney’s Good Night, and Good Luck.

Even though there are many movies about journalism, Garland’s Civil War has a methodical approach that makes it stand apart from the crowd. In addition, Civil War offers a tension that keeps you at the border of the seat for its entire runtime. So, if you are looking for the best movies about journalism that come close to offering what Civil War does, here are our top picks.

Nightcrawler

Jake Gyllenhaal holding a camera in Nightcrawler
Image via Open Road Films

Starring the ever-reliable Jake Gyllenhaal, Nightcrawler explores the work of stringers, freelance photojournalists who try to capture the best images to sell to newspapers and television channels. Willing to make some easy money, Gyllenhaal’s Lou grabs a camera and begins chasing horrific accidents at night.

After all, the bloodiest the content he shoots, the higher the price people are willing to pay. Nightcrawler is a tense thriller that sheds an uncomfortable light on how journalism’s survival in the internet era depends on sensationalism. Nightcrawler shares some of Civil War’s pessimism, making this a great choice to watch after Garland’s movie.

Zodiac

ake Gyllenhaal and Robert Downey Jr. in David Fincher's Zodiac
Image via Paramount Pictures

David Fincher’s Zodiac follows the investigation of one of the most famous serial killers in U.S. history. Fincher’s thorough research of the case allowed him to create a disturbing film that’s elevated by brilliant performances by Jake Gyllenhaal, Robert Downey Jr., and Mark Ruffalo. The movie explores how journalists and police investigators had to work together in the Zodiac case, as the killer frequently teased authorities by sending cyphered messages to newspapers. As such, Zodiac is not only one of the best Fincher movies but also a grounded look at the responsibility of journalism in mediatic investigations. 

All the President’s Men

Dustin Hoffman and Robert Redford in All the President's Men
Image via Warner Bros.

All the President’s Men is the OG journalism movie. Released in 1976, the film stars Dustin Hoffman as Carl Bernstein and Robert Redford as Bob Woodward, two journalists who worked for The Washington Post during the Watergate scandal. Bernstein and Redford were the first to denounce the crimes of President Nixon, thanks to the help of a whistleblower known as “Deep Throat.” The movie shows how good journalistic work can change the course of a nation and affect even the mightiest person. It also explores the ethical conundrum of protecting sources while trying to obey the law.

Spotlight

Mark Ruffalo in Spotlight
Image via Open Road Films

Spotlight is yet another journalistic movie starring Mark Ruffalo, this time as one of the reporters who investigates how the Vatican used its wealth to protect priests who sexually abused children. The subject is disturbing, especially since the movie recreates a real story. Still, Spotlight is an essential movie to understand the difficulties journalists face in taking down powerful institutions, even when there’s plenty of evidence for their crimes. While Spotlight is an investigative thriller that can make your skin crawl sometimes, it has an optimistic view of journalism, contrary to Civil War.

She Said

Zoe Kazan and Carey Mulligan in She Said
Image via Universal Pictures

She Said also looks at journalism with kind eyes, exploring The New York Times’ investigation that helped bring justice to the dozen women sexually abused by famous Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. Spearheaded by reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, respectively played by Zoe Kazan and Carey Mulligan, The New York Times’ coverage of the Weinstein case led to the development of the #MeToo movement as we know it, with reforms hitting Hollywood hard to ensure the safety of women who work in the movie and TV industries.

While She Said flopped at the box office, the movie was deservedly met with critical acclaim. In addition to showing the importance of journalism, the movie also explores how wealthy people hide behind lawyers and use loopholes to get away with the most horrible crimes.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘I think it’s totally his fault’: Brian Cox calls out Joaquin Phoenix for being ‘truly terrible’ in ‘Napoleon’
Photo motnage of British actor Brian Cox attending the HBO Max premiere of "Succession" at Academia de Cine on March 29, 2023 in Madrid, Spain and of Joaquin Phoenix in Ridley Scott's 'Napoleon'.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
‘I think it’s totally his fault’: Brian Cox calls out Joaquin Phoenix for being ‘truly terrible’ in ‘Napoleon’
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco Apr 18, 2024
Read Article Review: ‘The People’s Joker’ probably succeeds as its own court jester, but isn’t so much for the people
Category: Reviews
Reviews
Movies
Movies
Review: ‘The People’s Joker’ probably succeeds as its own court jester, but isn’t so much for the people
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 17, 2024
2 stars
Read Article ‘Where did you meet your soul’s mate?’: Gym flirtation does not go as expected for star of DC’s ‘Superman’ reboot
Screenshots from Flula Borg Instagram video depicting Borg and Maria Gabriela De Faria at the gym
Category: Movies
Movies
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Social Media
Social Media
‘Where did you meet your soul’s mate?’: Gym flirtation does not go as expected for star of DC’s ‘Superman’ reboot
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 17, 2024
Read Article Will Tobey Maguire be in ‘Spider-Man 4?’
tobey maguire spider-man no way home
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
Will Tobey Maguire be in ‘Spider-Man 4?’
Kopal Kumari Kopal Kumari Apr 17, 2024
Read Article Who could Sydney Sweeney play in the MCU’s next ‘Spider-Man?’
Sydney Sweeney
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
Who could Sydney Sweeney play in the MCU’s next ‘Spider-Man?’
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 17, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘I think it’s totally his fault’: Brian Cox calls out Joaquin Phoenix for being ‘truly terrible’ in ‘Napoleon’
Photo motnage of British actor Brian Cox attending the HBO Max premiere of "Succession" at Academia de Cine on March 29, 2023 in Madrid, Spain and of Joaquin Phoenix in Ridley Scott's 'Napoleon'.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
‘I think it’s totally his fault’: Brian Cox calls out Joaquin Phoenix for being ‘truly terrible’ in ‘Napoleon’
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco Apr 18, 2024
Read Article Review: ‘The People’s Joker’ probably succeeds as its own court jester, but isn’t so much for the people
Category: Reviews
Reviews
Movies
Movies
Review: ‘The People’s Joker’ probably succeeds as its own court jester, but isn’t so much for the people
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 17, 2024
2 stars
Read Article ‘Where did you meet your soul’s mate?’: Gym flirtation does not go as expected for star of DC’s ‘Superman’ reboot
Screenshots from Flula Borg Instagram video depicting Borg and Maria Gabriela De Faria at the gym
Category: Movies
Movies
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Social Media
Social Media
‘Where did you meet your soul’s mate?’: Gym flirtation does not go as expected for star of DC’s ‘Superman’ reboot
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 17, 2024
Read Article Will Tobey Maguire be in ‘Spider-Man 4?’
tobey maguire spider-man no way home
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
Will Tobey Maguire be in ‘Spider-Man 4?’
Kopal Kumari Kopal Kumari Apr 17, 2024
Read Article Who could Sydney Sweeney play in the MCU’s next ‘Spider-Man?’
Sydney Sweeney
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
Who could Sydney Sweeney play in the MCU’s next ‘Spider-Man?’
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 17, 2024
Author
Marco Vito Oddo
Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and amateur game designer. Passionate about superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he has his byline added to portals such as We Got This Covered, The Gamer, and Collider. When he's not working, Marco Vito is gaming, spending time with his dog, or writing fiction. Currently, he's working on a comic book project named Otherkin.