The best Spider-Man quotes of all time

Whether he's cracking a joke or making a profound point, Spidey's gift of gab is one of the most powerful in the entire Marvel Universe.

Everyone’s favorite wall-crawling hero Spider-Man has been fighting crime and cracking jokes since the early ’60s. Following his introduction during the Silver Age of Comic Books, an integral part of Spidey’s character has been Peter Parker’s gift of gab. Using quips and playful banter to annoy his enemies and amuse audiences, Spider-Man is one of a kind.

Perhaps the most popular comic book character of all time, Spider-Man has been called spectacular, stupendous, superior, and countless other adjectives that prove the web-head isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. It stands to reason that Spider-Man has had some of the best lines on and off the page over the years, a trend that has become ⏤ and will likely continue to be ⏤ his trademark.

Not everything that Spider-Man has to say is happy-go-lucky, though, and there have been times where he’s given some very insightful words of wisdom. With a plethora of quotes from the comics, animated properties, and movies attributed to the web-slinger, here’s an unranked list of 12 superior Spider-Man quotes.

Comic book Spider-Man

“No one can win every battle, but no man should fall without a struggle.”

A classic quote of Spider-Man’s, this powerful statement was made on the pages of The Amazing Spider-Man #67, released in 1963. Spider-Man was still in his infancy during this epic showdown with the masked villain Mysterio, and as Spider-Man’s attempts to escape him, he lets loose this phrase. If anything, the quote serves as a reminder to the perseverance that has endeared Spidey to fans for generations.

“That’s what I love about this city. Every time I need to hit someone really, really hard, some jerk steps up and volunteers.”

Spoken in the new Spider-Man House of M spinoff comic Son of M #1, this particular quote showcases Peter’s brooding angst that has always been part of his overall character. It’s true that Spider-Man can be upbeat and funny, but every once in a while he needs to let off a little steam, and the villains of New York are the perfect people for the job.

“Yes. I’m Batman.”

Coming from the pages of one of Spider-Man’s more contemporary tales in Runaways #11, this hilarious response was given by the wall-crawler to a group of young heroes when he dropped in on them to help save the day. Trolling their astonishment, he decided to announce that he wasn’t actually Spider-Man, but instead Gotham’s Caped Crusader, Batman. Nice work, Spidey.

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man

The most recent actor to portray Spidey on the big screen, Tom Holland’s interpretation of the characters strikes a perfect balance between the personas of Spider-Man and Peter Parker. During the game-changing events of Avengers: Infinity War, he’s able to deliver this hilarious line. As the team finds itself trapped on an alien spacecraft, the quote is the ideal representation of Spider-Man’s ability to remain upbeat in a less-than-ideal situation and make a fun pop culture reference in the process.

Here’s a reimagining of the classic line, “With great power, there must also come great responsibility.” The larger concept of power and how to use it is perhaps the most important aspect of Spider-Man’s character. In Captain America: Civil War, fans received a different take on the phrase, with Peter telling Tony Stark the reason why he chose to become Spider-Man in the first place.

Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man

Image via Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube

Andrew Garfield’s take on Spider-Man was much quippier than any another on-screen interpretation. With countless jabs and clever lines to choose from, this particular quote stands out from his first movie, The Amazing Spider-Man. Apparently the car thief asking if Peter was a cop didn’t get the memo.

This quote is actually a direct rip from the trailer for The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and encapsulates the fact that at the end of the day, Peter Parker loves being Spider-Man. You can’t have one without the other.

Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man

From the mouth of a legend, Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man has become the meme-ridden gold standard ever since the original Spider-Man film was released in 2002. In Spider-Man 3, after facing off against Sandman, Peter stops to wonder how all these villains keep showing up. Fair point, Pete.

This quote, coming from the end of the first Spider-Man, reveals Peter’s constant struggle to let the people he cares about into his double life. Not wanting to jeopardize the safety of his loved ones is a classic Spider-Man trope and something fans have seen time and time again. Even in the most recent Spider-Man film, No Way Home, the concept of Peter protecting the people he cares about is paramount.

Into the Spider-Verse spider people

Spider-Man has been rendered through animation in countless forms over the years, but none have done it better than the modern classic Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. As the young Miles Morales struggles to find his identity as a web-slinging superhero, his mentor Peter B. Parker (Spider-Man) gives this advice. As Miles learns, sometimes you’re never ready and just have to trust yourself enough to take a chance.

Another Peter B. Parker quote, this comment is made as Peter and Miles escape Kingpin’s research laboratory. Here, Peter draws upon his knowledge of storytelling to understand that he is the grizzled master and Miles is the impressionable pupil. Capturing Peter’s personality and cadence incredibly, actor Jake Johnson (New Girl) plays a wonderful Spider-Man.

The final quote on this list speaks for itself. At the end of Into the Spider-Verse, Miles has found his identify and accepted his role as Spider-Man. With that responsibility, he shares his thoughts on what it means to be a hero, and in turn saves the day with some motivational words that the rest of the world might need right about now.