The ‘Boy Kills World’ voice actor, confirmed

By now, some folks have been following Bill Skarsgård’s appearances on TV and film closely enough to recognize his voice. Pennywise from IT is his most iconic role, of course, but the actor has had an extensive career, making it easy for loyal fans to pick up when it’s his voice they’re hearing and when it’s not. Thus, it’s only natural for them to have raised an eyebrow when the trailer for Boy Kills World was released.

Unlike most people’s expectations, Skarsgård isn’t the one narrating the story, despite being the movie’s protagonist. To be fair, the voiceover work in the film wouldn’t be nearly as funny if the actor did it himself. Besides, Skarsgård already had enough on his plate with the physical preparation to play Boy. But if the movie’s star isn’t narrating it, who is? Well, as soon as the trailer dropped, many tried to answer this exact question, however, the vast majority failed. In their defense, it’s not easy identifying someone only by their voice.

Regardless of the task’s difficulty, some folks eventually managed to figure it out. Granted, not everyone had the necessary skills to discover Boy Kills World‘s voice actor by simply guessing, but sometimes, curiosity speaks louder than pride. Whether you’re here to confirm your best guess or just to get a straight answer, don’t worry, I’ve got you covered.

Who narrates Boy Kills World?

The narrator in Boy Kills World is H. Jon Benjamin, who is credited on the film’s IMDb page as Boy’s Inner Monologue. The reason why this is causing so many laughs, though, has less to do with the voice actor himself and more to do with his previous roles. Believe it or not, this is the same person who gave voice to characters like Bob Belcher from Bob’s Burgers, Carl from Family Guy, and Sterling Archer from Archer. Did you see this coming? Well, neither did most people, who had thrown around names of Hollywood stars such as Chris Pratt and Ryan Reynolds.

Despite the happy surprise, it’s not very hard to see why someone like H. Jon Benjamin would be chosen to narrate a film like Boy Kills World. He has a long list of acting and voice acting credits to his name, after all, and is well known for his comedic streak, something that is essential to pull off this particular role. All those who have watched the trailer can attest to how Benjamin’s voiceover brings everything together, setting the tone for what’s expected to be a bloody good time.