‘The Boys’ trolls ‘The Batman’ with new character posters

The leading characters on Amazon’s The Boys aren’t the biggest fans of most superheroes. In that vein, the official Twitter account just released new character posters to mock The Batman and earlier franchise entries.

Wanna see a magic trick? We’re gonna make the supes disappear. pic.twitter.com/ICVPdQsTeM — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) March 5, 2022

The thread from the show’s official Twitter account begins with an image of Karen Fukuhara’s Kimiko Miyashiro/The Female in the style of the art for Robert Pattinson’s outing. It is accompanied by a reference to a famous scene from Heath Ledger’s Joker in The Dark Knight and is followed by shots of Karl Urban’s Billy Butcher, Tomer Capon’s Serge/Frenchie, Jack Quaid’s Hugh “Hughie” Campbell Jr. and Laz Alonso’s Marvin T. “Mother’s Milk.

Their posters parody Batman Begins, Batman: The Animated Series, Batman Forever and 1989’s Batman respectively. Fans ate the parodies up, praised the font replications and user Kyle Corbs managed to sneak in a reference to Hughie’s late girlfriend who meets a graphic and unexpected end in the first episode of the show.

“I’d have gone with Hughie and Robin.” -Kyle Corbs (@KyleCorbett29) March 5, 2022

The team we have grown to know and love will get another crack at the supes when The Boys returns for its third season in June.