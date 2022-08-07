The connections between ‘Bullet Train’ and ‘Deadpool 2’, explained

The following article contains spoilers for Bullet Train.

The newest action blockbuster has been released in theaters, and no, it isn’t a superhero movie, it’s Brad Pitt‘s Bullet Train. Even though the film didn’t originate from anything out of Marvel Comics, Bullet Train is based on a novel of the same name by Kōtarō Isaka, and it does have some surprising connections to a film that does: Deadpool 2.

No, we’re not referencing that they are both good action-comedy thrillers, even though they are. The films actually have more than a few things in common when it comes to their production. So, let’s take a look at all the connections we’ve managed to find between Bullet Train and Deadpool 2.

The crew

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The first somewhat obvious connection between the two films is that Deadpool 2 and Bullet Train share the same director, David Leitch. Leitch was one of the directors of John Wick, and he went on to direct both Atomic Blonde and Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw. He has been a second unit director in several films, including Captain America: Civil War, and he also had a career as a stunt performer previously. In fact, he was Brad Pitt’s stunt double several times. Leitch also appears in both films, in small cameo roles.

David Leitch is not the only member of the crew to be shared across both productions. Both films share members of the camera department and stunt team, as well as the casting director, Mary Vernieu, and the first assistant director, Paul Barry.

The cast

Image via Sony Pictures

The cast is another obvious connection between the two films, as a few cast members are shared between them. Zazie Beetz played Domino in Deadpool 2 and she went on to play The Hornet in Bullet Train. She had more screen time in Deadpool 2, even though she seemed to be a main cast member in the trailers for Bullet Train. You might also recognize Beetz from Joker or Atlanta.

Next, we have the shared cameos between the two films. We already mentioned that director David Leitch appears in each film, but we can’t forget that Brad Pitt, the star of Bullet Train, had a cameo appearance in Deadpool 2. When Deadpool rounded up the X-Force, one of the members was an invisible man named Vanisher. When Vanisher died by falling onto electrical wires, he was revealed to be Brad Pitt.

Just as Pitt had a cameo in Bullet Train, the star of Deadpool 2, Ryan Reynolds, also had a cameo in Bullet Train. Reynolds played Wade Wilson AKA Deadpool in both Deadpool films and is set to reprise his role in a third. In Bullet Train, Reynolds played Carver, the man who Ladybug replaced for the Bullet Train mission. While both cameos were quick, they packed the same comedic punch.

The visuals

Image via Marvel Studios

While you would expect the films might share some visual similarities, there is one scene of Bullet Train, in particular, that is reminiscent of some of the scenes in Deadpool 2. When the train crashes towards the end of the film, the film goes into slow motion as Ladybug falls through the carriages. In one scene in Deadpool 2, when Cable attacks the prison vehicle to kill Firefist, the vehicle also crashes and the film goes into slow motion as well. In fact, both Ladybug and Domino manage to land those scenes unscathed, going into our next similarity.

Lady Luck

Image via Sony Pictures

It is rare that luck makes an appearance in a movie, especially when those appearances are central to the plot of the film. In Deadpool 2, Domino’s powers make it so she can control luck, making her the luckiest person alive. She uses her mutant abilities to aid her in her fights and to always make it out alive. Similarly, Ladybug in Bullet Train constantly refers to how unlucky he is, and is nearly killed because of it multiple times throughout the film. By the end of the movie, his luck changes slightly, letting him make it out alive.

And finally, like Deadpool 2, Bullet Train is a fun ride. If you enjoyed the humor and action mix that is Deadpool 2, you will probably enjoy Bullet Train. But don’t take our word for it, go make up your own mind and watch Bullet Train, which is showing in theaters now.