The Crow Reboot Is Now Back In Development At Sony

Groundhog Day, this is not.

We’re hearing today that after two years spent on ice, The Crow reboot has officially (re)entered active development at Sony Pictures.

Bloody Disgusting has the scoop, confirming that, yes, The Crow has once again circled back into development for the umpteenth time, though there’s no mention of a firm release window as of yet. Sony had previously scheduled its long-gestating horror reboot for a release in October of 2019, though nothing came to pass.

As a matter of fact, the Powers That Be even went so far as to yank The Crow from the release schedule entirely, pouring ice-cold water over any progress made by Corin Hardy and Jason Momoa, who were once attached to direct and star, respectively.

But Bloody Disgusting today brings word of light at the end of a very long, meandering tunnel:

Samuel Hadida’s Davis Films, Highland Film Group and Electric Shadow previously acquired the rights to finance, produce and distribute the film, and are allegedly all still involved in bringing the cult character back to the big screen.

Corin Hardy Shares Photo Of Jason Momoa In The Crow Makeup 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The cult character in question is, of course, Eric Draven, a man who simply refuses to die – not unlike Sony’s reboot of The Crow, actually. On a more serious note, the story goes that Draven returns from the dead in order to track down the killers responsible for the death of his fiancé. And he does so with the help of a mystical bird… hence the title.

Inspired by James O’Barr’s comic, this will be the first time that The Crow has taken flight on the big screen since ’96 (there was a direct-to-DVD threequel, but the less said about that, the better), and we’re intrigued to discover if Sony can finally get its ducks in a row this time around.