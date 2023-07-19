Marvel is doing a lot better these days with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and now Secret Invasion, so can we just forget about Ant-Man: Quantumania already and move on with our lives?

Well, it seems that the MCU isn’t willing to let the Paul Rudd-led threequel die. I mean, in case you’d forgotten, Marvel projects these days come with these documentaries that go in-depth on the behind-the-scenes process, and now, Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is streaming on Disney Plus.

Experience the making of Quantumania 🐜 Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is now streaming only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/klIOnyYuD9 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 19, 2023

Not that many MCU fans were particularly interested to see what went into the making of one of the weakest movies in the franchise’s line-up. Then again, perhaps a closer look could be informative, especially if we want Kevin Feige and co. to avoid the same pitfalls again.

It’s not just the fact that Quantumania has turned into one of the biggest flops in recent memory — perhaps not even the movie’s own screaming mediocrity or pointlessness. Marvel is currently presiding over a very controversial wild card in the form of Jonathan Majors and all the allegations leveled against him, so it’ll be interesting to see how the powers that be dig themselves out of this particular hole, especially since Kang was supposed to be their next big bad, the successor to Thanos, if you will.

In any event, if you’ve enjoyed Marvel Studios’ Assembled episodes in the past, you can now head over to Disney Plus and catch the latest BTS documentary about Quantumania and its production cycle.