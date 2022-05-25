The DCEU fandom has descended into civil war all over again

Being a DCEU fan isn’t an easy ride. Despite the movies making billions of dollars, they run a distant second to the ongoing popularity of the MCU. On top of that, the franchise’s superheroes are constantly under threat from a force more destructive than Darkseid could ever hope to be: Warner Bros. executives.

Things came to something of a head yesterday, thanks to the black hole of the ongoing Depp/Heard trial. Walter Hamada, boss of WB’s DC Films division, testified about whether Johnny Depp intervened to get Amber Heard recast as Mera. He denied any such conversations taking place, and smiled as he said he hadn’t spoken to Zack Snyder about it.

His response kicked the hornet’s nest, with many believing this is the final death knell for the SnyderVerse being resurrected.

one thing hamada ugly ass gonna do every single time is take a dig at zack snyder lmfaooo what a fucking loser 😹 https://t.co/YqK0W6MwHm — annie 🌙🪲 (@laylaelfaoulies) May 24, 2022

Anyway, the president of DC film laughing at the mention of Zack Snyder should tell you all you need to know about how they still view him at WB. I'll enjoy watching the dceu crash and burn under this mediocre leadership while the Snyders thrive at Netflix 🍸💅 — lady_le_fay 💙🦇❤ (@Lady_Le_Fay) May 24, 2022

This seems to have riled fans up about a number of topics, with fierce debates erupting about the merits of which costumes are better.

Yall argueing over which DCEU suits are best when there is no point. Black Adam takes its. If we talking suits in general even CG then Fate obliterates all pic.twitter.com/Jym7V0rBDa — ☥Doctor Fate☥Michael.Black Adam10.21.2022,157 days (@DCsDoctorFate) May 25, 2022

Annoyance about Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom being called a “buddy comedy”.

DC fans pretending to be shock Aquaman 2 is called “buddy comedy” when every single DCEU movies that came out since Snyder is gone were comedies… — Deimos (@ymrslvar) May 24, 2022

And good old-fashioned Marvel vs DC sniping at other fans.

Zack Snyder isn't coming beck to the DCEU anytime soon https://t.co/sAqTEOxUX5 pic.twitter.com/OClWWXZ9AI — Thuglas' URW (Unlimited Retarded Works) (@ThuglasElBosso) May 25, 2022

Let’s face it, comic book movie fans being angry online is about as predictable as the sun rising. At this point, any pleas for people to chill out and get some perspective are probably futile. But seriously, if you’re this mad maybe take a deep breath, go outside, and lie down on some grass for a little bit.

We’re just praying things calm down a bit once this accursed Depp/Heard trial stops sucking the oxygen out of the room.