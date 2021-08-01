The DCEU Will Reportedly Acknowledge The SnyderVerse Moving Forward

How to you solve a problem like the SnyderVerse? Well, looking at the comments made by both Zack Snyder and various executives at Warner Bros., you simply ignore it in the hopes that it goes away. The fan campaigns may ultimately yield nothing, despite continued rumors to the contrary, but that doesn’t mean the mythology itself has to be consigned to the history books.

The DCEU has painted itself into a canonical corner over the last four years as the franchise seeks to move away from the SnyderVerse timeline and onto pastures new, creating several continuity headaches in the process. However, we’re hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Ben Affleck was returning as Batman in The Flash long before it was confirmed – that future projects may just bite the bullet and admit that Snyder’s trilogy exists.

It’s doesn’t have to be anything blatant, and even something as simple as an acknowledgement of the events that unfolded across Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League would suffice, especially when the filmmaker’s fingerprints are still all over every corner of the franchise.

He cast Affleck and Ezra Miller, who will team up next November when the Scarlett Speedster’s solo debut arrives. He also hired Jason Momoa and Gal Gadot, with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom now shooting and Wonder Woman 3 getting fast-tracked into development last year. J.K. Simmons’ Commissioner Gordon is set to return in Batgirl, Shazam! Fury of the Gods is the sequel to a movie where Superman looked like Henry Cavill, and the list goes on. Referencing the SnyderVerse would be the smartest way to deal with the challenge head on, rather than having the DCEU bury its head in the sand about how it all started.