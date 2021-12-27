The debate over 2022’s hottest Marvel project is already underway

After a barren 2020, an entire year that could be described as a write-off in the most generous of terms, Marvel Comics adaptations returned with a vengeance beginning in January and continued kicking critical and commercial ass right up until the end of December.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe came out all guns blazing to give us WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…?, Hawkeye, Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Eternals, while Sony delivered $500 million hit Venom: Let There Be Carnage, before the two studios partnered up to gift the world with Spider-Man: No Way Home, cinema’s biggest hit since 2019.

Now that a very high bar has been set, the pressure is on for 2022 to live up to the expectations fans have in their heads. As you can see below, the debate over which Marvel project comes packing the most hype has already started.

Honestly, I think Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is going to be one hell of a movie, and a substantial improvement over the first one. #MCU #DoctorStrangeInTheMultiverseOfMadness https://t.co/i3lct2EeQr — Sean The Mondasian Cyberman (@WhoPotterVian) December 27, 2021

It’s really hard to choose. I’m so excited about SheHulk and MsMarvel but also stoked for Dr Strange. https://t.co/A4nD9CIF3A — The_Charming_Avenger (Taylor’s Version)⚜️ (@Boeing74) December 27, 2021

for me it's Multiverse of Madness and Love & Thunder, I don't think Wakanda Forever is going to be released next year, I was excited for Ms. Marvel but they changed her powers and I don't like that. https://t.co/JEynYwDKfD — ajak (@sandywusan) December 27, 2021

Literally all of them. https://t.co/RHSXT8APMs — Sparsh Kumar (@sparshkumar_3) December 27, 2021

Dr strange 2,spider verse 2 (part one),Ms Marvel, Moon Knight, and Thor 4 are my most anticipated! https://t.co/Ap6VujgYfX — Garfeldi Blessed (@Arthur_churro) December 27, 2021

As much as I want to see brand new heroes like Miss Marvel and She-Hulk, I can’t help but be excited for Across the Spider-Verse more. https://t.co/Z298gbo8qG — JazzyTyfighter (@JazzyTyfighter) December 27, 2021

Thor love and thunder and doctor strange in the mulitiverse of madness https://t.co/r6j0UqHg6t — Amy (@rhapsodyloki) December 27, 2021

Sony’s Morbius gets things underway, with the MCU sending reinforcements in the form of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, on top of at least Moon Knight, She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel coming to Disney Plus. In short, we’ve got another stacked twelve months coming up.