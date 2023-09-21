The Disney era of ‘Star Wars’ has burned through so many filmmakers nobody even knew a 3-time Oscar-winning icon was one of them

We know nothing about it, but it's already one that got away.

As Justin Simien recently proved for the umpteenth time when he discovered via social media that he was no longer steering the Lando series, the Disney era of Star Wars continues to amass a reputation for burning through countless filmmakers with reckless abandon.

He was only the latest addition to a pile of bodies stacked high with names including Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, Colin Trevorrow, Josh Trank, J.D. Dillard, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, Patty Jenkins, and Stephen Daldry to name but a small few, and it turns out that Kathleen Kennedy has been so trigger-happy at the helm nobody even knew Guillermo del Toro was among the casualties.

via Legendary Pictures

As revealed by intended screenwriter David S. Goyer on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, he was tasked to crack the script for an adventure set in a galaxy far, far away intended to be helmed by the three-time Academy Award-winning maestro and lover of all things fantastical.

Not only that, but del Toro then almost immediately confirmed the news on his own social platforms, and even went so far as to offer a cryptic clue to set fans down a rabbit hole trying to figure out what it would have entailed.

True. Can't say much. Maybe two letters "J" and "BB" is that three letters? https://t.co/qpGaSD3y7F — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) September 21, 2023

There were rumors a few years back that he was flirting with the idea of tackling Star Wars, but this is the first real concrete confirmation we’ve had. We know absolutely nothing about it, but it’s Guillermo del Toro, so it’s entirely fair to rue it as one of the many that got away.