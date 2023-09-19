Conflicting reports claim Taika Waititi’s ‘Star Wars’ movie is both alive and dead, hardly ideal for a project announced 40 months ago

Ever since the Disney era of Star Wars began in earnest, it’s become nearly impossible to trust the announcement of any film or television project, based entirely on how many of them have ended up biting the dust.

Kathleen Kennedy has somehow conspired to cycle through near enough 20 writers and directors across various projects, leading to a galaxy far, far away’s development hell filling up to bursting point. Remember James Mangold’s Boba Fett movie? What about Stephen Daldry’s Obi-Wan Kenobi feature? The involvement of Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss? Josh Trank? Colin Trevorrow? J.D. Dillard? Justin Simien? The list goes on, and on, and on.

via Lucasfilm

However, Kennedy did recently make a point of reiterating that the spacefaring spectacular being shepherded by Taika Waititi is going to happen one way or another, despite the fact it was first announced on May 4 of 2020 and has yet to even circle the orbit of locking down a prospective production or release schedule. The filmmaker himself joked that he hasn’t finished the script yet just last week, so nobody would be all that shocked were it to simply fade away.

And yet, conflicting reports have only muddied the waters even further; after scooper Daniel Richtman claimed that Waititi’s flick was dead and buried, One Take News offered that the opposite is true. Basically, we’re exactly where we’ve been for the last 40 months, in that the Academy Award winner is attached to a Star Wars blockbuster, and that’s about all we’ve got to go on.