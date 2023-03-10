Everyone hates Taika Waititi so much they completely forgot about another Ryan Reynolds regular’s ‘Star Wars’ movie

Not for the first time – and almost certainly not for the last, either – Star Wars fans saw a pair of in-development projects go up in smoke when Lucasfilm announced that the movies being spearheaded by Marvel Cinematic Universe head honcho Kevin Feige and Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins were no longer moving forward.

To rub salt into the wound, at least a wound that still stings for those with a burning hatred for Thor: Love and Thunder, Taika Waititi’s film isn’t just living to fight another day, but the Academy Award winner is even considering starring in it, too. Naturally, there was widespread eye-rolling at the thought of the polarizing filmmaker potentially pulling quadruple duty should he helm, co-write, act, and produce his feature set in a galaxy far, far away, but one other Star Wars story was conspicuous by its absence.

Photo via 20th Century Studios

Late last year, it was announced that regular Ryan Reynolds collaborator Shawn Levy was set to tackle a brand new blockbuster rooted in the iconic sci-fi franchise, and he’s more than familiar with Waititi after casting him as the villain in Free Guy, which also marked the first project he’d co-starred in with Reynolds since the infamous Green Lantern a decade prior.

To be fair, Levy has already acknowledged that his Star Wars flick is by no means guaranteed to happen, but at least it hasn’t officially been canned as of yet. Should that happen, though, then Six Degrees of Ryan Reynolds could soon end up replacing the Kevin Bacon version when it comes to the architects behind some of Hollywood’s biggest and most expensive IP-driven fare.