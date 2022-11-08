‘Deadpool 3’ director in talks for new ‘Star Wars’ movie, will Ryan Reynolds be joining him?

Just when you thought Shawn Levy’s plate couldn’t get any fuller with both the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Deadpool 3 and the fifth and final season of Netflix juggernaut Stranger Things on the way, it looks as though the filmmaker could be the latest big name to take a trip to a galaxy far, far away to tackle Star Wars.

As per Deadline, Levy is in talks to helm a new blockbuster set in the legendary sci-fi franchise, and he’s not exactly a slouch when it comes to telling popular fantastical stories as we’ve seen through his work on the likes of Real Steel, Free Guy, and The Adam Project.

There’s no word on a writer or even a sniff of plot details as of yet, but the word is that once he finishes up his commitments on Ryan Reynolds’ long-awaited return as the Merc with a Mouth in November 2024, Levy will be diving right back into the world of Disney-backed cultural behemoths.

We haven’t seen a new Star Wars feature since 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker, with the Disney Plus shows tiding fans over in the interim, but that’s gearing up to change in a big way. Damon Lindelof was recently confirmed to be scripting a story for Ms. Marvel director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy to shoot, while Taika Waititi is still developing a project of his own alongside The Good Nurse and 1917 scribe Krysty Wilson-Cairns.

Kevin Feige and Patty Jenkins additionally remain loosely attached to productions of their own that have gone radio silent, but it’s big news to discover that Levy will be immediately following Deapdool 3 with another huge IP-driven project. Having made three films in a row together, are we destined to see Reynolds continue his collaborations by landing a role in Star Wars?