Ryan Reynolds wouldn’t say no to joining ‘Star Wars’ universe

Ryan Reynolds is going time-traveling in his latest movie, The Adam Project, which sees the Deadpool star journey back to the 1980s and team up with his younger self in order to solve the mystery of his father’s disappearance. The Netflix original, which sees Reynolds reunite with Free Guy director Shawn Levy, promises to be a love letter to family-friendly sci-fi films of yesteryear, like Amblin movies such as E.T. and, of course, Star Wars.

But would Reynolds be up for joining the Star Wars universe for real if the opportunity ever presented itself? Unsurprisingly, for an actor who’s already signed up to board the Marvel, DC, and Pokémon franchises, the Canadian star definitely would be. While speaking to Variety, the 45-year-old actor admitted that he’s never actively thought about it, but he imagines it would be hard to say no to Lucasfilm if the call ever came.

“ That would be a real hard thing to say no to, but honestly — I’m not making this up — it’s not something I’ve ever thought of,” he said.

While Reynolds is one of the biggest and busiest names in Hollywood, and movie studios seem to be champing at the bit to get him involved in their projects, it’s a little hard to imagine him showing up in the galaxy far, far away. When Reynolds appears in a movie, he tends to bring his usual tongue-in-cheek, self-referential vibe with him, which is something that maybe wouldn’t sit right with the typically more straightforward and reverential Star Wars universe. Still, he could always drop by for a cameo somewhere, perhaps even just a vocal one. Like his Free Guy co-star Taika Waititi did in The Mandalorian season one.

For the moment, Ryan Reynolds is happy to star in his own sci-fi projects. Also starring Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Garner, and newcomer Walker Scobell as Reynolds’ younger self, The Adam Project is set to land on Netflix in less than a month on March 11.