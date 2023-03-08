‘Star Wars’ finally returning to the big screen as a Taika Waititi vanity project hasn’t exactly the world alight

Ever since Thor: Love and Thunder landed last summer, a cursory glance at the internet makes it abundantly clear that Taika Waititi‘s reputation and standing have taken a serious hit.

Never mind the fact that he’s one of the most consistently and acclaimed filmmakers of the last decade with plenty of critical, commercial, and awards season success under his belt, all it took was one resolutely underwhelming Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel to tarnish his reputation forevermore.

As a result, there are very few people who want to see him return should Chris Hemsworth’s Odinson land a fifth solo outing, while the apathy towards Love and Thunder also nuked the excitement for the filmmaker’s in-development Star Wars movie, which many believed would end up being canceled altogether as Lucasfilm is regularly wont to do.

Instead, though, it was Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron and Kevin Feige’s mystery project that bit the dust, with Waititi’s film surviving the cull. The bombshell also came with the caveat that the Academy Award winner is considering starring as well, and it doesn’t take a genius to figure out how some fans reacted to the prospect of the polarizing figure co-writing, directing, and playing a major role in the next blockbuster set in a galaxy far, far away.

I don’t want Taika Waititi Star Wars movie to be a repeat of Thor: Ragnarok or Thor: Love & Thunder! I rather have his movie be more like his episodes of #TheMandalorian or like his work on What You Do In The Shadows! Please Lucasfilm don’t let him mess up this franchise further! https://t.co/IFdeRP3JPL — Josh ❤️ M3GAN & Glass Onion #BlackLivesMatter (@supermangeek101) March 8, 2023

I hope that Taika Waititi can actually redeem himself after Thor: Love & Thunder with his Star Wars movie! However I’m very concerned since he wants to direct & star in it! Hopefully it’s like his episodes of The Mandalorian! Im now staying cautiously optimistic as of right now! pic.twitter.com/ME5q0eB41O — Josh ❤️ M3GAN & Glass Onion #BlackLivesMatter (@supermangeek101) March 8, 2023

no Rogue Squadron movie, more Taika Waititi who couldn't be bothered to remember that Natalie Portman is one of the most important women in Star Wars



This is fine. https://t.co/Pl0dkl1zox — EmmiJade (@emmijadeshow) March 8, 2023

However Taika Waititi, the buzzy director behind such films as JoJo Rabbit and Thor: Love And Thunder, is still developing a Star Wars film of his own.



Booooooo….. booooo … booooo.. stop this man. — MiniTrue Archive (@MiniTrueArchive) March 8, 2023

If the next Star Wars film comes from Taika Waititi, who has been the most clueless franchise director imaginable and alienated a lot of audiences with Jojo Rabbit, it's really hard to see there's any direction to the grandest SF adventure outside of Disney+. pic.twitter.com/GoNqskZ3NQ — Richard Whittaker (@YorkshireTX) March 8, 2023

Sigh LucasFilm. We're not getting a Star Wars movie again, are we?



So they dropped the best ones? 👀😐 (I mean Kevin Feige probs dropped out to fix the MCU)



Taika Waititi's is maybe sounding like an ego trip akin to Love and Thunder. https://t.co/cMyDlnicaG — Spirit of 🇫🇷 Euro 🗼Disney 🇫🇷 (@SpiritOfDIS) March 8, 2023

It’s definitely worth mentioning that Waititi helmed the stellar finale of The Mandalorian‘s first season, so he can definitely do good work in the Star Wars sandbox. However, it’s going to take a lot more than that to win over the doubters that he can apply that touch to a feature-length epic, especially when he could end up pulling triple duty – or even quadruple duty if he ends up producing, too.