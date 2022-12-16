DC defeatists already nervously bracing themselves for Taika Waititi’s ‘Superman’

Just when you thought the most recent regime change would finally bring unity to a fandom that’s become increasingly divided over the years, along comes James Gunn to swiftly push Henry Cavill’s Superman towards the exit, ushering in an outpouring of rage, grief, and unbridled fury.

The Man of Steel is instead being rebooted yet again, this time with a younger actor than 39 year-old Cavill stepping into the blue spandex. Gunn will be writing the screenplay himself, and his penchant for offbeat comedy and irreverent humor already has plenty of folks concerned that he’s not the right person to tackle the most hopeful and wholesome of superheroes.

Proving once and for all that skepticism will always be the order of the day among DC diehards, there’s a growing number of downbeat supporters who are gradually beginning to resign themselves to the thought of Taika Waititi jumping ship from Marvel to team up with Gunn for a new Superman blockbuster.

There might be a tongue-in-cheek element at play, but there’s also an underlying sense of worry that the worst fears of those to have actively rebelled against Waititi since Thor: Love and Thunder lived to disappoint could yet end up coming true.

Taika Waititi, director

James Gunn, writer

I dont know probably fucking Tom Holland, Superman

Tadaa worst movie ever made congrats https://t.co/uupZ0kk63w — robin (@mrs3Ifdestruct) December 15, 2022

My dream Superman movie, written by James Gunn, directed by Taika Waititi and starring Chris Pratt as Superman. pic.twitter.com/gBR2oUaxnZ — Fabrice 🇨🇲 (@freshyrosay) December 15, 2022

Taika Waititi gonna ruin Superman https://t.co/przRuPh1w2 — Panda (@Sakuuda) December 15, 2022

Taika waititi should stay the fuck away from superman. Dudes a hack who ruins everything he touches. — The Krypt 💀🐉 (@TheSpineRip) December 16, 2022

No this would be great. I can't wait for Superman to make dick and fart jokes and for the script to be painfully "self-aware" about how stupid superheroes and Superman are (because Taika Waititi is a brilliant writer) and to CONSTANTLY poke fun at itself.



/s — Dash 🕷🦇 (COMMISSIONS CLOSED) (@Space_Dasher) December 15, 2022

What a fucking waste.



Maybe we can get Timothée Chalamet to star in a Taika Waititi Superman movie if we really need a "fresh take" for the DC-Eww. Fingers crossed. — stsmith01 (@stsmith01) December 15, 2022

It isn’t far-fetched in the slightest to say that neither Gunn nor Waititi have showcased the right sort of narrative and stylistic sensibilities to do Superman justice throughout their respective careers, but it’s not as if filmmakers aren’t allowed to take unexpected detours in an effort to surprise everyone, either.

That being said, the mere mention of a Waititi-helmed Superman is making the online blood boil, so we already know what the reaction would be were it to bear fruit.