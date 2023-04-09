Taika Waititi’s ‘Star Wars’ movie confirmed to be an unfiltered Taika Waititi movie, make of that what you will

The excitement and enthusiasm for Taika Waititi‘s in-development Star Wars movie was outlined succinctly by the fact many fans were overjoyed that the major Lucasfilm panel at the weekend’s Celebration event came and went with the announcement of three brand new features, none of which were helmed by the Academy Award-winning filmmaker.

Even though Waititi has proven himself as one of the most talented multi-hyphenates in the industry on several occasions, all it takes is one bungled Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster for everyone to start writing him off. That being said, his signature style doesn’t seem like an obvious fit for Star Wars, with Kathleen Kennedy’s recent comments sure to leave people worried.

When pressed on the current status of the mysterious project Waititi could end up writing, directing, producing, and starring in, the Lucasfilm president revealed to Variety that he isn’t too keen on working well with others, meaning we’re getting his unfiltered vision – or at least as close to it as you can get under the executive’s iron fist.

via Lucasfilm

“Taika is still working away. He’s writing the script himself. He doesn’t really want to bring others into that process and I don’t blame him. He has a very, very unique voice. So we want to protect that and that’s what he’s doing. But we’re going to make that one day.”

For all we know, Waititi could end up delivering one of the greatest Star Wars epics ever made, but only if he takes his cues from Ragnarok as opposed to Love and Thunder. One polarizing picture doesn’t make a bad director, even if it clearly reduces their standing in the eyes of the target audience.