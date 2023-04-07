Taika Waititi’s movie not even getting a single mention turns out to be the real ‘Star Wars’ celebration

As expected, the announcement of three new Star Wars movies has already split the fandom right down the middle, but it’s the one that didn’t even get so much as a single mention that led to an outpouring of joy and near-delirium.

Daisy Ridley will be picking up the pieces of the Jedi Order in a new blockbuster from Ms. Marvel director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, with Logan and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’s James Mangold diving deep into the past to focus on the formation of the lightsaber-wielding knights, while Dave Filoni gets to bring the small screen mythos to a big screen close.

Throughout it all, though, where was Taika Waititi? When Kevin Feige’s mysterious film and Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron were scrapped, it was confirmed that the Thor: Love and Thunder director’s feature wasn’t just still on the cards, but he was potentially planning to star in it, too.

via Marvel Studios

NO TAIKA WAITITI STAR WARS MOVIE!!!! pic.twitter.com/9KCvqqaC8A — jeremy (@jeremylovesyall) April 7, 2023

-The end of the mandoverse in sight

-James Mangold biblical epic about a space wizard

-A continuation of the saga instead of retreading old ground

-Expansion on older time periods of history without cameo characters

-Taika Waititi not acknowledged



I can see the light — Alice💖 (@AerithsSeat) April 7, 2023

Taika Waititi and Patty Jenkins pic.twitter.com/7wR9bAPHH4 — mo (@mofromyt) April 7, 2023

You’d have to to be drunk, high, stupid and Dumb to let taika Waititi develop a Star Wars movie after that HUGE FAILURE of Thor: dumb and Dumber #StarWarsCelebration #StarWarsCelebration2023 https://t.co/MBHTr1Tqt3 — PRINCE AKEEM (@SJEthan89) April 7, 2023

I mean there’s no chance in hell that Mangold space jesus Star Wars movie is coming out right. They announce a batch of new films in the works while also quietly not talking about the one Taika Waititi was supposed to be making, so I assume that one’s gone as well — Adi 🍍 (@2Adi_P) April 7, 2023

Odd that Taika Waititi's STAR WARS movie didn't get any mention. — 𝚉𝚊𝚌𝚔 𝙿𝚊𝚛𝚔𝚜 (@Zack_Parks) April 7, 2023

Folks haven’t been too thrilled with the prospect of seeing his signature stylings applied to a galaxy far, far away, so you can only imagine how they reacted when Star Wars Celebration came and went without a peep from his in-development offering.

It sounds harsh for folks to celebrate wildly when Waititi was completely omitted from the proceedings, but it does give a hint as to what the overall sentiment is towards even the prospect of having him tackle Star Wars. Maybe Lucasfilm will quietly sweep it under the rug, or maybe it’s the next in line when the aforementioned trio have been given some time to breathe.