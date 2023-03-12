Taika Waititi’s ‘Star Wars’ movie isn’t about ‘people sitting on mountains playing flutes,’ which is something

It would be an understatement to say that Taika Waititi‘s reputation has been taking a battering on certain corners of the internet since Thor: Love and Thunder landed in theaters last year, with the filmmaker’s in-development Star Wars project suffering from a severe lack of excitement as a result.

That being said, there must be something worthwhile about the script he’s working on alongside Academy Award-nominated 1917 and Last Night in Soho scribe Krysty Wilson-Cairns if Disney and Lucasfilm opted to keep the movie alive at the expense of both Kevin Feige’s mysterious blockbuster and Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron, even if the naysayers remain thoroughly unconvinced.

The dismay was compounded when it was revealed Waititi was also considering starring in the film, too, leading many to roll their eyes at his signature brand of irreverently offbeat humour making its way to a galaxy far, far away. We don’t have a clue what his Star Wars story entails, but while being interviewed by Deadline at the South by Southwest festival, the Jojo Rabbit architect did confirm what we won’t be seeing when questioned on the most recent batch of rumors.

“Yeah, that rumor’s about three years old. All I’ll say is god forbid I make a Star Wars film about people sitting on mountains playing flutes… Okay, then I won’t do that, for sure.”

Ironically, Love and Thunder featured Chris Hemsworth’s Odinson having a moment of quiet reflection while sitting on a mountain in its very first scene, before the Marvel Cinematic Universe favorite flew off into battle while riding Stormbreaker like a witch on a broomstick. Obviously, trying to do that with a lightsaber would result in grievous bodily harm, so we can rule that out from happening whenever Waititi’s Star Wars comes to fruition.