The Eternals Cast Puts Their Marvel Knowledge To The Test In New Video

Ahead of the release of Eternals in just a couple of days, the cast is putting their Marvel knowledge to the test, something we suppose is an appropriate rite of passage for recent inductees to the franchise.

In a post made on Twitter by Marvel Entertainment, the movie studio is keeping with the tradition of posting teases, behind-the-scenes peeks, and general fun with the cast of the film that has been leading up to its release in the last few weeks.

The film co-stars Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Brian Dyree Henry, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, and Lauren Ridloff — all of whom attempt to various degrees of success to answer questions steeped in Marvel Cinematic Universe lore. Check out the clip below.

Watch the cast of Marvel Studios' #Eternals be put to the test in a round of "Marvel Trivia: True or False" and experience the film only in theaters this Friday! Get Tickets Now: https://t.co/hej2ZriZZa pic.twitter.com/WgT20J3m56 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) November 2, 2021

The series of true or false questions ranged in topic from how long Captain America was frozen in ice to whether or not Nanjiani’s Kingo was Thor’s idol growing up. It’s a fun little peak into the actors we will no doubt become familiar with very soon.

The film centers around a group of immortal beings, the 10 Eternals, who were created thousands of years ago by the god-like and planet-sized Celestials. They are tasked with staving off the evil forces of the Deviants and nudging humankind in the right direction as civilization develops over the years.

Director Chloé Zhao is reportedly taking a different approach to Marvel movies of the past, bringing her signature style of breathtaking landscapes and emotional character development to the franchise.

The film is already generating considerable buzz online, despite a surprisingly low Rotten Tomatoes score.

Eternals comes the theaters this Friday, Nov. 5.