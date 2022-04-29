‘The Expendables’ Fans Thrilled by the Promise of Renewed Violence

Expectations have now been raised for a movie described by its own studio as "more violent than Will Smith in a comedy club".

The single worst decision in the history of The Expendables franchise is without a doubt the call to water down the third installment in order to secure a PG-13 rating. Completely forgetting that the entire appeal and number one selling point of the entire property was seeing aging action heroes shoot, stab, and generally maim a small army of hired goons, it’s no surprise that it was the weakest of the three by far.

Of course, no marketable franchise is ever left to rot for too long in modern Hollywood, but there was still an air of skepticism and suspicion among the diehards when The Expendables 4 was first announced. Sylvester Stallone hinted at a return to its roots, but during last night’s CinemaCon presentation, the latest outing for Barney Ross and the gang was described as being “more violent as Will Smith at a comedy club”.

Naturally, that was music to the ears of action movie aficionados everywhere, even though the film’s official title has generated some online scorn.

Lionsgate took one look at 'SCRE4M' and decided "hey, that's a great way to stylize a title!"



At #CinemaCon, it was revealed that 'THE EXPENDABLES 4' will be titled 'EXPEND4BLES'. pic.twitter.com/eGCpM6bYMH — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) April 28, 2022

EXPENDABLES 4 (stylized as EXPEND4BLES, which isn’t a joke) looks to be returning to R-rated roots after PG Part 3. Also given Stallone’s billing as “and,” Sly is transitioning franchise to Statham and new star 50 Cent. Who knows. I’m just happy Iko Uwais is in it. #CinemaCon — Barry Hertz (@HertzBarry) April 28, 2022

An expendables movie but instead of it being an action film, it's wholesome as fuck and have Brendon Fraser in it. — That_Dude_Ken (@That1Dude_Ken) April 29, 2022

I can't believe Sly is still going through with making Expendables 4. https://t.co/yL4sQgwP3X — #Dreamcatcher2ndWin Hour (Johnny) (@ZroHour) April 29, 2022

I love how the first Expendables was like "Look at all these 80s action stars together" then they snuck in Steve Austin, Randy Couture, and Terry Crews. lol pic.twitter.com/UNoOMxmdea — Taylor (@Inspecter797) April 28, 2022

I would 100% see an Expendables movie if it was just old action stars slapping each other in the face for 90 minutes. https://t.co/mBcXT6jo7o — Keith Calder (@keithcalder) April 28, 2022

EXPENDABLES 4?!?! AINT THESE MFS LIKE 80 WHAT DAMAGE COULD THEY POSSIBLY DOING https://t.co/rGSs5fFcQx — Mayor Guy Fieri ⚪️ (@TheReelGuyFieri) April 29, 2022

Following in the worrying footsteps of Josh Trank’s disastrous comic book adaptation Fant4stic, and to a lesser extent Wes Craven’s slasher sequel Scre4m, it appears as though Lionsgate are genuinely set to market the explosive return of ass-kicking elder statesman as Expend4bles.

To be fair, it’s actually quite fitting when you think about it given that it has vibes of “old guys trying to remain relevant”, which boils the central conceit of the entire series down to a tee rather nicely. Either way, we can expect things to get bloody.