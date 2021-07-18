The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Fans Are Roasting Don Cheadle For His Emmy Nomination

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s shift into episodic storytelling has now turned the world’s biggest franchise into a small screen awards season juggernaut, with WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier combining to rack up a combined haul of 28 Emmy nominations.

Of course, the majority of the burden was shouldered by the former, which accounted for 23 of them, including nods for Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Kathryn Hahn, director Matt Shakman and four of the writers. In terms of the major categories, Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes’ spinoff was entirely shut out, with the exception of Don Cheadle’s surprise shortlisting for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series.

It was the actor’s eleventh Emmy nomination in total, and even he was surprised that his one-scene cameo made the cut. Needless to say, fans have been roasting the decision to ignore virtually every other aspect of the show, which you can see in the reactions below.

Don Cheadle gets an Emmy nomination for guest actor in Falcon and Winter Soldier…but NO nominations for Black Monday. And the two lead actors in FWS get NO noms as well…🤔🧐 — Kainene (@missforson) July 14, 2021

Don Cheadle getting an #Emmys nomination for a 90 second Marvel cameo leads me to believe the voters have not watched a single one of these shows…that being said please let Ted Lasso win everything — Valley Boy T 💜🧡 (@tanman1) July 14, 2021

Don Cheadle be like:

>Shows up at Falcon And The Winter Soldier set

>Works for three minutes

>Gets Emmy Nomination

>Leaves — Albert Santos (Taylor's Version) (@albertinho) July 14, 2021

i have spent longer time sitting on the toilet than don cheadle spent at the fatws set and he was nominated for an emmy — hannah (derogatory) (@coleslawslut) July 14, 2021

Wait, how did Don Cheadle get nominated for a Emmy for 3 minute screen time but the stars of the show didn’t???? #Emmys2021 #emmynominations — Michaela Sechi (@micsechi) July 14, 2021

It is unfathomable to me that Don Cheadle is Emmy nominated for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Dude was in like two scenes. If any guest actor deserves an Emmy, it's Carl Lumbly. His Isaiah Bradley was powerful and tragic and raw. — Scott MacHenry (@scott_machenry) July 14, 2021

Marvel stans defending Don Cheadle's Emmy nom, saying how much he "stole the show" in his 3 minutes of screentime, when Carl Lumbly was RIGHT THERE pains me. Please, just kill award shows… pic.twitter.com/tfDbThP5bn — Nicolò Grasso (@nickygra97) July 14, 2021

don cheadle’s emmy nomination is so funny he really girlbossed that 3 minutes of screen time — emma – fear street brainrot (@90smikhailo) July 14, 2021

This Don Cheadle thing highlights just how much of a joke the Emmys are. — Simon James (@SJames) July 14, 2021

If anyone deserved recognition for their onscreen contributions to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, then surely it had to be Carl Lumbly’s powerful turn as Isaiah Bradley, especially if Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan were being overlooked. Of course, there doesn’t seem to be any logical thought process behind a lot of decisions made by the Emmys, but it’s gained an extra level of scrutiny this time around because it focuses on the MCU.

It tells you everything you need to know about the situation when fans went nuts at the news Olsen had made the cut for her incredible performance in WandaVision, but Cheadle’s brief conversation in the first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier generated little more than confusion and bemusement.