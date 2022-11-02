The fight for family begins in new ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ trailer

It’s been 13 years since James Cameron had the remarkable idea of breaking several levels of new ground in the realm of CGI with Avatar, the sci-fi blockbuster that ensured the Na’vi alien race would have a home in the hearts of audiences for generations.

And now, with a remarkably dazzling new trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water throwing even more hype on the sequel’s imminent release, the overstuffing of cinemas across North America this December seems all but inevitable.

Set ten years after the events of Cameron’s rousing predecessor, The Way of Water looks to be a close examination of Jake Sully and his family, consisting of wife Neytiri, and children Kiri, Neteyam, Lo’ak, and Tuktirey. With new threats, including a resurrected RDA, seeming to pop up every other day, Sully and the rest of the Na’vi find themselves going to extensive, and, at times, tragic lengths to protect each other.

Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña are back as Sully and Neytiri, which appears to be the case up until at least 2026, when the currently-filming Avatar 4 is set to be released. Avatar 3, like the upcoming The Way of Water, is currently in post-production, and is slated for a 2024 release.

Sigourney Weaver will also be returning to the franchise, despite her original character, Dr. Grace Augustine, having met her fate back in 2009’s Avatar. Instead, Weaver will portray Kiri, a brand new character and the adopted teenage daughter of Neytiri and Sully. Also appearing in the film are Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, and Cliff Curtis.

Avatar: The Way of Water will release to theaters on Dec. 16.