The final chapter in a leather-clad saga that long overstayed its welcome squeezes onto the streaming charts

There are perhaps no two franchises that sum up the early 2000s aesthetic better than Resident Evil and Underworld, both of which ran for a combined total of 11 movies, and earned a cumulative total north of $1.7 billion at the box office, despite neither property enjoying reviews that could even justifiably be described as “solid”.

In the case of Kate Beckinsale’s Selene, Underworld peaked with its very first installment, and even then Len Wiseman’s original could only muster a 31 percent Rotten Tomatoes score. Fast forward 13 years, and the series bowed out with its second worst-rated and lowest-grossing entry Blood Wars, hammering a nail into a coffin a surprising amount of people would love to see pried back open.

via Sony

This time, the death dealer has been squeezed back into her finest leathers to fight off threats from both sides, having been betrayed by her own kind while still trying to overcome the Lycan menace. Teaming up with charisma vacuum Theo James and Nordic elder Peter Andersson, our trigger-happy heroine sets out to end the century-spanning war once and for all.

If you enjoy Underworld, then you’ll no doubt get a kick out of Blood Wars, which is pretty much more of the same. The mythology was packed full of interest and intrigue, but not enough of it was explored in particularly exciting fashion. It’s remarkable to discover the soggy saga’s enduring appreciation, though, which has carried onto the streaming charts.

Per FlixPatrol, Blood Wars has sliced, diced, and garrotted its way to newfound success on Starz, once more underlining its credentials as a long-lasting favorite among its most vociferous supporters.