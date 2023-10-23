The final chapter in what stands a very good chance of being the single most acclaimed trilogy in the history of cinema sets a release date

The discourse over the merits of Rotten Tomatoes is one that continues to rumble on – and for good reason considering tales of studios buying good reviews to prevent a critical pounding – but don’t let that distract from the fact Paddington in Peru stands a chance of cementing the marmalade-loving bear as the star of the greatest trilogy in the history of cinema.

The interactions between Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal in self-aware action comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent was a lot more than a skit; Paddington and Paddington 2 really are that good. In fact, should the threequel live up to the high bar set by its predecessor, then we’re literally talking about the finest three-film series of all-time.

Image via StudioCanal

The opener holds a 97 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which rose even higher to 99 for the follow-up, so we are standing in the midst of greatness. It may have taken a while considering that we haven’t seen Paddington onscreen since the winter of 2017 – and there’s still some way to go – but we do at least know when the wholesome icon will be back.

Production company StudioCanal revealed that Paddington in Peru will come to theaters in the United Kingdom on Nov. 8, 2024, but the bad news is that audiences in the United States will have to wait two months to see the end of an era after it was noted to be getting held back until Jan. 17 of 2025.

Will it be worth the wait? Almost certainly, but we’re still a million miles out from finding out.