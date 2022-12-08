The first ‘M3GAN’ reactions are in, and it seems we’re bowing to a new queen of horror

We previously reported on the possibility that Chucky could be going toe-to-toe with Dracula, the Wolf Man, and other Universal monsters sooner than we might think, but before the monarch of the killer doll subgenre can even think about that, he’ll have to stack up against the new girl in town who just so happens to be gunning for his crown.

M3GAN, the upcoming Jason Blum and James Wan-produced sci-fi horror, has finally given its first viewers permission to speak, and it sounds as though the titular android is bringing even more rousing thunder to an already surging horror genre.

Like a fair portion of some of this year’s best horror, M3GAN seems to be equally as deft a social commentary as it is an out-and-out spookfest, so those of us who sunk our teeth into the likes of Nope and Barbarian will be right at home with this animatronic menace.

In case you’re wondering… yes, #M3GAN slays. Definitely more of an amusing social satire than straight horror, but it’s inventive & clever & VERY entertaining. Without a doubt it elevates the “Scary Doll” genre, but now I need a M3GAN vs Chucky movie immediately! pic.twitter.com/ZTkUyloTbI — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 8, 2022

The comparisons with the Child’s Play and Annabelle franchises were always going to be unavoidable, but Hoai-Tran Bui of Inverse suggested that the film’s biggest inspiration was actually Malignant, which only adds to the intrigue for those looking to catch a viewing.

M3GAN gatekeeped, gaslit, and girlbossed her way to the top — literally. Very silly, very fun, very much owes its existence to MALIGNANT. There was a needle drop that made me cackle and scream. — Hoai-Tran Bui (@htranbui) December 8, 2022

In any case, everyone seems pretty sold on the idea of the eponymous robot doll being placed among some of horror’s most iconic slasher villains.

I saw #M3GAN last night (and did some awesome interviews this morning) and it's a blast. The story beats are pretty much exactly what you'd expect, but M3gan herself is an instant icon and the tone is top notch. I laughed my ass off so many times, yet it remained dark throughout. pic.twitter.com/3MxnEdJ5SK — Dead Meat (@deadmeatjames) December 8, 2022

OMG. #M3GAN is THE evolution of the killer doll subgenre and an absolute blast to watch with a screaming crowd. This movie knows exactly what it is and it’s going to be tough to dethrone M3GAN as the new reigning queen of horror. I’m obsessed. pic.twitter.com/A0J1phjxjN — BJ Colangelo (@bjcolangelo) December 8, 2022

M3GAN IS YOUR GOD NOW.

A new camp classic is born. The movie delivers on the horror and hilarity of the trailer … and offers genuinely incisive commentary on how digital gadgetry short-circuits parenting and grief. Don’t miss when it opens January 6 — it’s a riot in its own way. pic.twitter.com/adEgVbeBR5 — Marshall Shaffer (@media_marshall) December 8, 2022

M3GAN follows toy roboticist Gemma, who suddenly finds herself taking care of her young niece, Cady, after her parents are killed in a car accident. Dubious about her parenting ability, she brings home M3GAN, a doll-like android with artificial intelligence intended to act as a best friend and mentor to children. But we all know what happens when AI gets brought into the mix, and its devotion to protecting Cady quickly devolves into bloodshed.

M3GAN will release to theaters on Jan. 6, 2023.