The first of 7 unanimously panned collaborations in a row between a not-so-dynamic duo hits the road and winds up as Netflix’s #1 movie

With two Academy Award nominations, two Golden Globe nods, a pair of Primetime Emmy wins, and a string of box office hits under her belt, there’s no denying that Melissa McCarthy is an immensely talented performer. However, collaborating with her husband Ben Falcone tends to bring out the worst in her, with Tammy setting a precedent the not-so-dynamic duo have never been able to escape from.

Falcone’s feature-length debut may have earned $100 million at the box office, but a 24 percent Rotten Tomatoes rating and two Razzie nominations highlights its many shortcomings. Undeterred, the spouses teamed once again as director and star for The Boss, Life of the Party, Superintelligence, and Thunder Force, all of which only scored between 22 and 38 percent on the aggregation site.

Image via Warner Bros.

Falcone also produced McCarthy’s The Happytime Murders – which netted 23 percent on RT – prior to the duo partnering up to create Netflix sitcom God’s Favorite Idiot, a series that topped out at 33 percent and hasn’t shown any sign of delivering the final eight of the 16 episodes it was initially commissioned for.

In short; maybe it would be better for both if they stayed out of each other’s creative orbit for a while, not that Netflix subscribers have gotten the memo. Per FlixPatrol, Tammy has appeared out of nowhere to debut as the number one most-watched feature among users in the United States, who apparently can’t resist the prospect of McCarthy and Susan Sarandon embarking on an escapade-filled road trip regardless of critics turning their noses up at it.