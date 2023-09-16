‘One Piece’ may be luxuriating in a rapid-fire renewal, but Netflix still has almost 50 shows with their fates completely up in the air

You know when a new Netflix series has become a monster-sized hit when the streaming services announces a renewal mere weeks after the first run of episodes have premiered, with One Piece the latest to be welcomed into an exclusive club.

In plenty of other cases, though, it can take months and occasionally well over a year for an in-house original to discover whether it’s been granted a stay of execution or poised to become the latest addition to a sky-high pile of canceled content. Today marks six months exactly since Shadow and Bone premiered its second run of episodes, but at least it isn’t the only one with its fate up in the air.

Rather worryingly, it’s just one of many. Almost 50, in fact, with What’s on Netflix compiling a list of the Netflix exclusives to have neither been officially renewed or canceled, extending to long-forgotten favorites and the odd miniseries that was never promised to become a recurring show but has dropped at least one or two hints that it could.

Photo by David Appleby/Netflix

Among the highest-profile members of the ridiculously lengthy roster are big budget historical epic Barbarians, cult favorite zombie horror Black Summer, the remaining eight of the 16 installments of Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone’s God’s Favorite Idiot that were originally commissioned, the award-nominated and acclaimed Cabinet of Curiosities hailing from Guillermo del Toro, unsung spy thriller In From the Cold, and of course the aforementioned Shadow and Bone.

Of course, many of them may never have been intended to return for additional seasons, but it’s still a galling look at just how many projects Netflix has left floating in limbo at once.