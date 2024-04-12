‘The First Omen’ ending, explained

Warning: The following article contains major spoilers for The First Omen. Considering Hollywood has long implemented the ever-popular formula of crafting a story before another particular narrative, it’s hardly a surprise that horror fanatics would be eager to flock to the theater in droves to witness The First Omen.

Recommended Videos

With the charge being led by Arkasha Stevenson in her directorial debut, the pulse-pounding horror depicts a sequence of events before 1976’s The Omen — a cinematic piece which would eventually transcend the horror community and spawn an entire franchise. But much like the first time Michael Myers slaughtered a group of babysitting teenagers to the first time Jason Voorhees embarked on a murderous warpath to avenge his mother, there has to be a first for the offspring of the Antichrist.

So while eagle-eyed audiences continue to adhere to the unsettling nature and jaw-dropping sequences presented in the 2024 prequel, let’s dive in and properly explain the movie’s plot points and its unforgettable ending.

What is The First Omen about?

Image via 20th Century Studios

Serving as a prequel to the iconic 1976 horror, Stevenson brilliantly showcases the events which happen prior to the famed horror picture. In the prequel, Sister Margaret Daino slowly uncovers a cult-inspired Catholic church completely obsessed with the entire world worshiping Christianity. Thus, plans are put in place with members of the church and a demonic jackal, with particular nuns chosen to mate with the aforementioned jackal and create a monster the church is hopeful for — the heir of the Antichrist.

In the beginning of the movie, Sister Margaret initially believes that the church has its sights set on a different nun, Sister Carlita, to produce the devilish offspring, but it’s not long before Margaret realizes that she is the church’s true target — for reasons she might not be knowledgeable of at first.

The ending of The First Omen, explained

Image via 20th Century Fox

In the end, The First Omen delivers two major twists that leave audiences’ jaws dropped completely down to the floor. One, the spine-tingling horror unveils Margaret as the likely mother of Damien — the offspring of the Devil and the character of focus in 1976’s The Omen. Two, audiences soon discover that Sister Margaret herself is the product of mating between a demonic jackal and a real-life human — proving that the cult-like church has been practicing this formula for years in the hopes of creating the children of the Antchrist.

For those looking to experience the jaw-dropping horror first-hand, The First Omen is out in theaters now.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more