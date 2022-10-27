The first reviews of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ are in, and it’s being touted as the best MCU film in years
While Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might be a few weeks away from most Marvel fans, however, some critics, and creatives have finally had their chance to see the film at its global premiere, and the reactions are in.
The global premiere took place tonight in Hollywood, and all the stars were out to support the biggest installment of the MCU this year. Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, and Lupita N’yongo all graced the carpet, along with director Ryan Coogler. In fact, they all paid special tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman in one way or another.
But, how exactly was this highly-anticipated sequel according to those who were there? To no surprise, people are loving this return to Wakanda and praising many of its leading stars for making it something special.
Unsurprisingly, it appears that Wakanda Forever will be a poignant addition to the MCU, dealing with grief, loss, and, thankfully, healing.
Some are saying it is the best Marvel film to arrive since Avengers: Endgame. High praise indeed.
Almost all reviews praise the performances by the women of Wakanda, with particular attention to Angela Bassett.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the last film in Marvel Studios’ phase four of the MCU and by all accounts, it goes out with a bang. Heading into 2023 fans will get a new phase of films starting off with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania which received its first trailer earlier this week.
While full reviews are not available for Wakanda Forever and likely won’t be until much closer to release, these early impressions should quell any fears that the team wouldn’t be able to follow up the massive success of Black Panther.
If you’re eager to see the film yourself tickets are now available for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which will arrive in theaters on Nov. 11.