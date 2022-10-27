The first reviews of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ are in, and it’s being touted as the best MCU film in years

While Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might be a few weeks away from most Marvel fans, however, some critics, and creatives have finally had their chance to see the film at its global premiere, and the reactions are in.

The global premiere took place tonight in Hollywood, and all the stars were out to support the biggest installment of the MCU this year. Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, and Lupita N’yongo all graced the carpet, along with director Ryan Coogler. In fact, they all paid special tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman in one way or another.

But, how exactly was this highly-anticipated sequel according to those who were there? To no surprise, people are loving this return to Wakanda and praising many of its leading stars for making it something special.

Unsurprisingly, it appears that Wakanda Forever will be a poignant addition to the MCU, dealing with grief, loss, and, thankfully, healing.

I saw #WakandaForever and trying to hold space to really gather my thoughts. Will share more soon but for now I will say it is a beautiful depiction of how grief and love co-exist, and the healing in the depths of some of our greatest pain. #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/FVNrNdiCJh — Kay-B (@TheLadyKayB) October 27, 2022

#WakandaForever is outstanding. It handles loss, grief and revenge with a maturity and seriousness rarely seen in the MCU. Black Panther continues to be their crown jewel. Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett and Tenoch Huerta all bring some of the best acting I've seen all year. pic.twitter.com/ECqGxfEyFi — Lando (@orlandoenelcine) October 27, 2022

#WakandaForever's bigger in scope and scale than #BlackPanther, but its story is also one of Marvel's most intimate and heartfelt. It's definitely a Comic Book Movie, but it’s one that centers grief and the grieving process rather than superheroics and spectacle. Full review soon pic.twitter.com/MzIjwVzjBd — Charles, Witch from Mercury (@CharlesPulliam) October 27, 2022

Some are saying it is the best Marvel film to arrive since Avengers: Endgame. High praise indeed.

#WakandaForever is easily the best Marvel film since Avengers: Endgame. The scope, the camera work, the acting, and the raw emotions on and off screen can be felt throughout! This is the Marvel I’ve missed! I had one word in my heart all night; “WOW…” – #TeamJVS — Samuel Leggett Jr @ #AIF2022 (@SuperSel0320) October 27, 2022

Almost all reviews praise the performances by the women of Wakanda, with particular attention to Angela Bassett.

It's hard to shake the emotional weight #BlackPanther #WakandaForever carries throughout the entire film. More serious in tone, a wonderful conclusion to Phase Four. It celebrates women as the fiercest protectors of all. Angela Bassett. Tenoch Huerta. Michaela Coel. RIHANNA! pic.twitter.com/9V2gcmKJpA — espooky bloody marie 🎃 (@TheJosieMarie) October 27, 2022

Lastly Angela Bassett, with her performance, expect to hear her name called during award season!#BlackPanther #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/Q1B1uUapfs — Big Gold Belt Media (@BigGoldBelt) October 27, 2022



Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the last film in Marvel Studios’ phase four of the MCU and by all accounts, it goes out with a bang. Heading into 2023 fans will get a new phase of films starting off with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania which received its first trailer earlier this week.

While full reviews are not available for Wakanda Forever and likely won’t be until much closer to release, these early impressions should quell any fears that the team wouldn’t be able to follow up the massive success of Black Panther.

If you’re eager to see the film yourself tickets are now available for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which will arrive in theaters on Nov. 11.